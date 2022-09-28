Advanced search
CROWN HOLDINGS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

09/28/2022 | 10:54am EDT

09/28/2022 | 10:54am EDT
YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 24, 2022.  The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging".  A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on November 1, 2022.  The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3827 or toll free (800) 814-6746.  A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets.  World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 602-2653.

