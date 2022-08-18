Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crown Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCK   US2283681060

CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06 2022-08-18 pm EDT
100.62 USD   +0.43%
01:34pCROWN : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
08/12Crown holdings, inc. announces amendment to its credit agreement and proposed redemption of its 21/4% senior notes due 2023 and its 3/4% senior notes due 2023
AQ
08/11CROWN HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown : 2021 Sustainability Report

08/18/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Forward Momentum

2 0 2 1 S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y R E P O R T

1 F R O M O U R C E O

1

2 W H O W E A R E

2

Our Business

4

Products Sold

5

Our Guiding Principles

6

Our Value Chain

7

3 S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y S T R AT E G Y

11

Stakeholder Engagement: Building Lasting Partnerships

13

Materiality: The Core of Our Reporting

15

Advancing Impact Through Partnerships

18

4 F A S T - T R A C K I N G P R O G R E S S

21

Twentyby30 Program Progress Report

22

Driving Progress from Within

34

Achievements & Recognition

35

Critical Areas of Focus

36

5 F O C U S I N G O N O U R C O R E

49

Problem-Solving with the Right Substrate

54

6 O U R P E O P L E & C O M M U N I T I E S

55

Employee Data

56

Diversity & Inclusion

59

Developing Our Employees

62

Building the Workforce of Tomorrow

63

Sustaining Our Communities

64

7 R E P O R T O V E R V I E W

66

Data Collection & Reporting Boundaries

67

External Verification

67

Contact Crown

67

8 R E P O R T I N G S TA N D A R D S

68

GRI Index

69

SASB Disclosures

76

2021 TCFD Report

79

F R O M O U R C E O

W H O W E A R E

S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y S T R AT E G Y

F A S T - T R A C K I N G P R O G R E S S

F O C U S I N G O N O U R C O R E

O U R P E O P L E & C O M M U N I T I E S

R E P O R T O V E R V I E W

R E P O R T I N G S TA N D A R D S

I am excited to share our 2021 Sustainability Report with you, as it serves as the next chapter of our sustainability journey.

The packaging products we deliver have never been so critical to the sustainability movement. From the aluminum can that is the highest-recycled drinks package in the world, to the steel food can that protects valuable food products, to the transit packaging that ensures the products shipped around the world are protected, Crown is committed to continuing to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our customers and consumers every day.

We are one year into the implementation of our comprehensive Twentyby30 program and are already making significant strides toward our goals. In 2019, we joined RE100, an initiative led by The Climate Group and CDP that is dedicated to accelerating the transition to renewable electricity. Taking this pledge was a natural fit for our business as we examined areas where we could evolve, including actively seeking alternative sources of power. We began using 100% renewable electricity in the U.K. in 2019, and in 2020, we became the first metal packaging manufacturer to activate renewable electricity in 100% of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants. In 2021, we also expanded the commitment of our Mexican beverage can operations to renewable electricity. These combined efforts will help us reach our goal of 75% renewable electricity by 2030 in accordance with our Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goal and 100% by 2040, in line with our Net-Zero goal via The Climate Pledge.

Another critical element in our sustainability journey is product lifecycle and recyclability. The more that valuable materials can be captured and recycled, the

greater the impact on reducing emissions, energy consumption and waste, all factors that contribute to climate change. Consumers recycle aluminum beverage cans at a rate of 69% on average globally, a rate that is more than double that of plastic bottles. With this in mind, we continue to promote the sustainability benefits of aluminum as a permanent and infinitely reusable material. To further advance recycling rates globally, our Twentyby30 program includes bold new global recycling rate goals for aluminum beverage cans, which you can read about in this report.

Other notable progress shared in this report includes reducing our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 11% against our baseline year of 2019 and moving 28% of our global locations to zero waste to landfill.

While we are proud of these accomplishments, we know our path is not a linear journey. We are committed to continuous progress across all aspects of our business in considering what we make, how we make it and where we can influence change by collaborating with our customers, suppliers and the industry at large. Our 26,000-plus global associates have been instrumental to our sustainability achievements, and I would like to thank them for their drive and commitment to helping us do better every day.

We are committed to being leaders in sustainability. As part of that pledge, we will begin formally reporting our sustainability progress annually, with our next report to be issued in 2023. I look forward to sharing more updates on our progress as we continue our collective journey to a more sustainable future.

T I M O T H Y J . D O N A H U E

President and Chief Executive Officer

1

F R O M O U R C E O

W H O W E A R E

S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y S T R AT E G Y

F A S T - T R A C K I N G P R O G R E S S

F O C U S I N G O N O U R C O R E

O U R P E O P L E & C O M M U N I T I E S

R E P O R T O V E R V I E W

R E P O R T I N G S TA N D A R D S

2

Who We Are

Crown Holdings, Inc. is a global packaging technology innovator dedicated to delivering innovation that helps its customers build their brands and connect with consumers around the world. Our innovations touch the lives of millions of people every day in dynamic, fast-growing industries.

2

F R O M O U R C E O

W H O W E A R E

S U S TA I N A B I L I T Y S T R AT E G Y

F A S T - T R A C K I N G P R O G R E S S

F O C U S I N G O N O U R C O R E

O U R P E O P L E & C O M M U N I T I E S

R E P O R T O V E R V I E W

R E P O R T I N G S TA N D A R D S

CROWN GLOBAL HQ

Y A R D L E Y , P A

Crown Global Locations

C R O W N A T - A - G L A N C E : 2 0 2 1 H I G H L I G H T S

$

%

%

employees26globally K

of our total annual60R&D spend was

growth9in global

manufacturing200sites in 40 countries

in11.4net sales B

on sustainability-related projects

beverage can volume

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Crown Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 17:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
01:34pCROWN : 2021 Sustainability Report
PU
08/12Crown holdings, inc. announces amendment to its credit agreement and proposed redemptio..
AQ
08/11CROWN HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
08/10CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09Crown holdings, inc. announces amendment to its credit agreement and proposed redemptio..
AQ
08/08Crown holdings, inc. announces amendment to its credit agreement and proposed redemptio..
PR
08/08Crown Holdings, Inc. Announces it Amended the Credit Agreement Governing its Senior Sec..
CI
08/02Crown to Reinforce Its Commitment to Sustainability at Drinktec 2022
AQ
08/01CROWN HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/28Crown holdings, inc. declares quarterly dividend
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 429 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 12 011 M 12 011 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crown Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 100,19 $
Average target price 123,25 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Joseph Donahue Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin C. Clothier Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel A. Abramowicz Executive VP-Technology & Regulatory Affairs
Gerard H. Gifford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
James H. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-9.43%12 011
AMCOR PLC8.33%19 257
BALL CORPORATION-36.38%19 251
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.21%16 328
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-3.61%8 949
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-13.50%8 475