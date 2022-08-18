Crown : 2021 Sustainability Report

I am excited to share our 2021 Sustainability Report with you, as it serves as the next chapter of our sustainability journey.

The packaging products we deliver have never been so critical to the sustainability movement. From the aluminum can that is the highest-recycled drinks package in the world, to the steel food can that protects valuable food products, to the transit packaging that ensures the products shipped around the world are protected, Crown is committed to continuing to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our customers and consumers every day.

We are one year into the implementation of our comprehensive Twentyby30 program and are already making significant strides toward our goals. In 2019, we joined RE100, an initiative led by The Climate Group and CDP that is dedicated to accelerating the transition to renewable electricity. Taking this pledge was a natural fit for our business as we examined areas where we could evolve, including actively seeking alternative sources of power. We began using 100% renewable electricity in the U.K. in 2019, and in 2020, we became the first metal packaging manufacturer to activate renewable electricity in 100% of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants. In 2021, we also expanded the commitment of our Mexican beverage can operations to renewable electricity. These combined efforts will help us reach our goal of 75% renewable electricity by 2030 in accordance with our Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goal and 100% by 2040, in line with our Net-Zero goal via The Climate Pledge.

Another critical element in our sustainability journey is product lifecycle and recyclability. The more that valuable materials can be captured and recycled, the