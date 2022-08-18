Crown : 2021 Sustainability Report

Stakeholder Engagement: Building Lasting Partnerships
Materiality: The Core of Our Reporting
Advancing Impact Through Partnerships
4 F A S T - T R A C K I N G P R O G R E S S
Twentyby30 Program Progress Report
Driving Progress from Within
Achievements & Recognition
Critical Areas of Focus
5 F O C U S I N G O N O U R C O R E
Problem-Solving with the Right Substrate
6 O U R P E O P L E & C O M M U N I T I E S
Employee Data
Diversity & Inclusion
Developing Our Employees
Building the Workforce of Tomorrow
Sustaining Our Communities
7 R E P O R T O V E R V I E W
Data Collection & Reporting Boundaries
External Verification
Contact Crown
8 R E P O R T I N G S TA N D A R D S
GRI Index
SASB Disclosures
2021 TCFD Report
I am excited to share our 2021 Sustainability Report with you, as it serves as the next chapter of our sustainability journey.
The packaging products we deliver have never been so critical to the sustainability movement. From the aluminum can that is the highest-recycled drinks package in the world, to the steel food can that protects valuable food products, to the transit packaging that ensures the products shipped around the world are protected, Crown is committed to continuing to deliver high quality, sustainable products to our customers and consumers every day.
We are one year into the implementation of our comprehensive Twentyby30 program and are already making significant strides toward our goals. In 2019, we joined RE100, an initiative led by The Climate Group and CDP that is dedicated to accelerating the transition to renewable electricity. Taking this pledge was a natural fit for our business as we examined areas where we could evolve, including actively seeking alternative sources of power. We began using 100% renewable electricity in the U.K. in 2019, and in 2020, we became the first metal packaging manufacturer to activate renewable electricity in 100% of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants. In 2021, we also expanded the commitment of our Mexican beverage can operations to renewable electricity. These combined efforts will help us reach our goal of 75% renewable electricity by 2030 in accordance with our Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goal and 100% by 2040, in line with our Net-Zero goal via The Climate Pledge.
Another critical element in our sustainability journey is product lifecycle and recyclability. The more that valuable materials can be captured and recycled, the
greater the impact on reducing emissions, energy consumption and waste, all factors that contribute to climate change. Consumers recycle aluminum beverage cans at a rate of 69% on average globally, a rate that is more than double that of plastic bottles. With this in mind, we continue to promote the sustainability benefits of aluminum as a permanent and infinitely reusable material. To further advance recycling rates globally, our Twentyby30 program includes bold new global recycling rate goals for aluminum beverage cans, which you can read about in this report.
Other notable progress shared in this report includes reducing our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 11% against our baseline year of 2019 and moving 28% of our global locations to zero waste to landfill.
While we are proud of these accomplishments, we know our path is not a linear journey. We are committed to continuous progress across all aspects of our business in considering what we make, how we make it and where we can influence change by collaborating with our customers, suppliers and the industry at large. Our 26,000-plus global associates have been instrumental to our sustainability achievements, and I would like to thank them for their drive and commitment to helping us do better every day.
We are committed to being leaders in sustainability. As part of that pledge, we will begin formally reporting our sustainability progress annually, with our next report to be issued in 2023. I look forward to sharing more updates on our progress as we continue our collective journey to a more sustainable future.
T I M O T H Y J . D O N A H U E
President and Chief Executive Officer
Who We Are
Crown Holdings, Inc. is a global packaging technology innovator dedicated to delivering innovation that helps its customers build their brands and connect with consumers around the world. Our innovations touch the lives of millions of people every day in dynamic, fast-growing industries.
CROWN GLOBAL HQ
Y A R D L E Y , P A
Crown Global Locations
C R O W N A T - A - G L A N C E : 2 0 2 1 H I G H L I G H T S
