Crown : Estathé (Ferrero Group) Partners with Crown to Launch an Engaging Summer Promotion in Cans
May 28, 2024 at 09:01 am EDT
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Beverage Packaging
Innovation
Estathé, an iconic Italian tea leaf beverage produced by Ferrero Group, has partnered with Crown to launch a refreshing summer promotion in aluminum cans, an infinitely recyclable package. Introduced in a trendy 330ml "Sleek" format with optimized weight -Crown's lightest can, this vibrant marketing campaign depicts a cast of funny and typical beach characters with whom consumers have likely interacted, and asks: "and you, what beach type are you?". To bring this promotion to life, Estathé has collaborated with Crown's beverage team in EMEA to produce the cans locally in Parma, Italy.
Behind this lively and creative design range lies a complex manufacturing technique and seamless printing execution, made possible by the expertise of Crown's teams. To efficiently print all eight character variations, Crown utilized its Colorful Accents™ technology, which allows four unique designs to be produced in the same printing run. This process is both efficient and flexible for brands, enabling them to create pallets with a mix of designs.
In addition to the variable printing technique, Crown implemented its HQP (High-Quality Print)
technology to enhance Ferrero's detailed design graphics on each can. By using high-resolution printing plates to ensure top-tier print quality with improved dot separation, this technology brings nuanced shades of colors, creates depth and adds a vibrant richness to each design-all of which enhances contrasts and shadows. The striking designs are all completed with a matte finish that adds an element of elegance and a premium look to the packaging.
The partnership between Crown and Ferrero also leverages a sustainable container that supports the circular economy, thanks to aluminum's ability to be recycled endlessly. By launching a new product line in cans in April this year, Crown and Ferrero are offering consumers in Italy the opportunity to enjoy collecting each unique character featured on the cans, while also utilizing a responsible package.
