Crown Holdings, Inc.
Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 2, 2024
2
Crown Holdings, Inc. is a leading global diversified packaging company that manufactures metal (aluminum and steel) cans and ends for the aerosol, beverage and food industries and multiple substrates (steel, paper and plastic) for a wide range of products and engineered solutions
that protect goods in transit.
Sales in 2023 were $12.0 billion with 81% in metal packaging and 19% in Transit Packaging.
TAMPA, FL
***
$12.0bn
25,000
195
39 HQ
1892
NET SALES
EMPLOYEES
PLANTS
COUNTRIES
Established
3
OUR FOCUS
- We believe our people are our most important asset
- Maintaining a safe work environment for all employees is our top priority
- We are focused on serving our customers to help them build their brands
- Customers partner with Crown for innovative can and equipment designs, reliable service and depth of expertise
- We are dedicated to growing the business
- Our decision-making process aims to generate long-term shareholder value
- We are committed to continuous improvement
- This includes equipment and process changes to increase efficiencies, reduce waste
and reduce our environmental impact
4
OUR BUSINESS
Central &
Asia
South
14%
America
19%
SALES
BY
REGION
United
Europe,
States &
Canada
Middle East
44%
& North Africa
23%
- Focus on customers; geographical diversity to service customers in every region
- Market-leadingbeverage can platforms in Southeast Asia, Mexico, Turkey and the Middle East; strong presence in North America, Europe and Brazil
- Global capacity expanded by more than 20+ billion units (~30%) since 2019
- Commitment to safety and operational excellence
Food & Aerosol
Transit
14%
Packaging
19%
SALES
BY
PRODUCT
Beverage
67%
- Diverse portfolio of global packaging businesses that generate significant operating cash flow enabling the Company to invest for growth while returning cash to shareholders
- Beverage cans, food cans and transit products all help protect our customers' products
- All made from recycled materials
- All materials can be recycled
5
OUR BUSINESS
Beverage
- Remains core Company focus (67% of sales)
- Can volume growth driven by new products, which have been increasingly offered in cans
- ~80% of new products are introduced in cans in U.S. and Canada
- Aluminum beverage cans are the most recycled drinks package, and aluminum can be recycled multiple times without loss of critical properties, creating significant sustainability benefits relative to other forms of beverage packaging
- Invested $3.5 billion in capital projects in last five years, primarily to support beverage can growth
6
OUR CUSTOMERS
- Diverse global customer portfolio
- Our mission is to deliver the highest overall value proposition to our customers, through quality, service and innovation
- Many customer relationships span decades
- Good balance globally between alcoholic and non-alcoholic segments
- Aligned with winning brands, including several new products
7
Transit Packaging
Attractive margins generated from three distinct businesses
- Equipment, tools and services used to apply and remove packaging products and automate end-of-linemanufacturing (30% of sales)
- Wide variety of paper- and plastic- based protective packaging (27%)
- Steel and plastic strap, film (43%)
OUR BUSINESS
Leading market positions in large portfolio of protective packaging and equipment used to wrap, secure and store and prepare products for shipment
While some end markets served may be cyclical, the business is stable due to broad diversification
Low capital investment requirements, leading to 88% free cash conversion since 2018*
*Defined as EBITDA less CAPEX/EBITDA
8
OUR BUSINESS
Food, Aerosol, Equipment & Other Capabilities
- Trusted expertise and strong market presence in aerosol cans, food cans, caps, closures and promotional tins
- Large position in growing pet food market
- Stable demand profile, strong cash-generation and low capex requirements
- Award-winningCarnaudMetalbox Engineering beverage canmaking equipment business
-
Strategic positioning selling to other major beverage can companies and competing with only one other
major global entity
9
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Record adjusted EBITDA of $1,882-8%improvement over 2022
- Cost-reductioninitiatives in Transit Packaging resulted in $50 million improvement in segment income
- Generated adjusted free cash flow of $661 million
- From 2019 to 2023, the Company generated free cash flow of $2.5 billion after investing $3.5 billion in capital projects primarily to support beverage can growth
- Raised annual dividend to $0.96 per share in 2023 from $0.88 per share in 2022
- Reduced adjusted net leverage ratio from 3.7x adjusted EBIDTA in 2022 to 3.3x in 2023
10
