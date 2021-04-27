Crown : Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation
04/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
Crown Holdings, Inc.
Annual Meeting of
Shareholders
April 22, 2021
2
OVERVIEW
Sales By Region*
By Product*
Asia
16%
Transit
Central &
United States
22%
16%
45%
& Canada
65% Beverage
South America
Food 13%
23%
& Aerosol
Europe, Middle East
& North Africa
192 plants
39 countries
Beverage EBITDA 75% of total Company*
Benefit from diverse product and geographic portfolio
Focus on market-leading beverage can platforms in Southeast Asia, Mexico and Turkey; strong presence in North America, Europe and Brazil
Grow beverage cans faster than annual industry rate of 2-3%
Global leader in transit packaging
Announced agreement to sell European Tinplate business
Commitment to safety, operational excellence & continuous cost reduction
Generate significant cash from operating activities
* Pro forma for divestiture of European Tinplate business
3
2020 HIGHLIGHTS
Five-yearadjusted EPS CAGR over 9%
Generated $756 million adjusted free cash flow in 2020 and $3.1 billion from 2016 to 2020
Grew global beverage can volume 4%
2020 projects to support above-market growth:
Third line in Toronto, Ontario facility
Third line in Nichols, NY facility
Conversion of two lines in Seville, Spain from steel to aluminum
New plant in Nong Khae, Thailand
Reduced year-end net leverage ratio to 3.9x EBITDA
4
2021 OUTLOOK
Commenced quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2021
2021 projects to support beverage can growth:
New two-line facility in Bowling Green, KY - Q2/Q3 2021
Third line in Olympia, WA - Q3 2021
Second line in Rio Verde, Brazil - Q4 2021
New plant in Vung Tau, Vietnam - Q3 2021
New two-line facility in Henry County, VA - Q2 2022
New two-line plant in Minas Gerais, Brazil - Q2 2022
Expect to utilize cash flow and proceeds from European Tinplate sale to reduce leverage, fund beverage can capacity expansion projects and repurchase outstanding shares
•
•
Expect to grow global beverage can volumes by 10% in 2021
Target pro forma year-end net leverage ratio of 3.25x - 3.50x
5
