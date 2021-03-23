Log in
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.

09:12aCROWN  : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
PR
03/22CROWN  : Encouraging a New Generation of Young Professionals
PU
03/18CROWN  : Celebrates Global Recycling Day
PU
Crown : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

03/23/2021 | 09:12am EDT
YARDLEY, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will release its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, April 19, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging". A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on April 27, 2021. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3560 or toll free (800) 879-1876. A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 602-2653.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-holdings-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-301253928.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
