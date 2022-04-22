Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Crown Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCK   US2283681060

CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.

(CCK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 02:00:29 pm EDT
119.62 USD   -1.87%
01:38pEARTH DAY 2022 : Our Journey to Net-Zero
PU
04/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Crown Holdings to $152 From $132, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
04/05BEVERAGE CANS : The Packaging of 1000 Faces
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Earth Day 2022: Our Journey to Net-Zero

04/22/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Between 3.3 to 3.6 billion people-more than 40% of the world's population-currently live in regions that are highly vulnerable to climate change, according to the latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report. The IPCC's findings highlight the risks to humans and nature if global warming continues at its current pace and underscore the need for immediate action. While each day that passes presents an opportunity for companies around the world to demonstrate the steps taken in their net-zero journeys, this year's Earth Day creates a critical forum in which organizations can highlight key milestones in their efforts around protecting our most important asset-our planet.

Investing in Energy Responsibility & Emissions Reductions

Electricity is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with companies in the commercial and industrial sectors accounting for around half of the world's end-of-use electricity. As an organization that embraces our corporate social responsibility, we have committed to be Net Zero by 2040. We are moving toward a strong net-zero carbon footprint status that will reflect greater energy efficiency and reliance on renewables.

Plans are already underway for us to meet 75% renewable electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2040. Working toward those goals, our recent emissions reduction efforts including wind and solar power usage not only made us the first metal packaging manufacturer to activate renewable electricity in 100% of its U.S. and Canadian beverage can plants but will also allow us to surpass 40% renewable electricity overall this year. In addition to utilizing alternative energy sources, we took steps to establish formal emissions reduction targets that have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as aligned with the Paris Agreement to limit the global temperature increase to well below 1.5 degrees Celsius. Together, these efforts work to combat ozone depletion and support the Climate Action Pillar of our Twentyby30sustainability program.

Investing in Recycling & the Circular Economy

Another critical element in our net-zero carbon journey is product life cycle and recyclability. The more that valuable materials can be recaptured and recycled, the larger impact we can make in reducing emissions, energy consumption and waste-all factors that contribute to climate change. With this in mind, we continue to promote the sustainability benefits of aluminum as a permanent and infinitely reusable material, with 80% of all aluminum ever produced still available for use today. Additionally, it's an easy to recycle mono-material-proven by the fact that consumers recycle aluminum beverage cans at a rate of 69% on average, globally-more than double the rate that they recycle plastic bottles.

To take these averages even further, the Optimum Circularity Pillar of our Twentyby30 program includes new U.S. target recycling rates of 70% by 2030, 80% by 2040 and 90% by 2050-along with recycling targets in other regions like Latin America and Europe exceeding 80% and 90%. Our team is spearheading these goals with initiatives worldwide that have already reached notable milestones. Our Crown Brazil team, for instance, recently received a special Divisional Environmental Award from our biennial Chairman's Awards program for eliminating unusable waste and achieving zero waste to landfill at all seven of its manufacturing facilities.

As we continue our investments to become carbon neutral and protect our planet, we will share our progress and new projects through our website and sustainability reports. For the latest updates on our sustainability efforts, visit crowncork.com/sustainability.

Disclaimer

Crown Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
01:38pEARTH DAY 2022 : Our Journey to Net-Zero
PU
04/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Crown Holdings to $152 From $132, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
04/05BEVERAGE CANS : The Packaging of 1000 Faces
PU
03/28Crown holdings schedules first quarter 2022 earnings conference call
PR
03/22WORLD WATER DAY : Replenishing Our Resources
PU
03/21CROWN HOLDINGS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fina..
AQ
03/21CROWN : Turkish Operations Recognized for Their Sustainability Efforts
PU
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Adding to Friday Surge
MT
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Gaining Speed in Afternoon Trade
MT
03/18GLOBAL RECYCLING DAY : Raising the Bar Worldwide
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 803 M - -
Net income 2022 855 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 0,66%
Capitalization 14 909 M 14 909 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Crown Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 121,89 $
Average target price 142,75 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Joseph Donahue President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kevin C. Clothier Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John W. Conway Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel A. Abramowicz Executive VP-Technology & Regulatory Affairs
Gerard H. Gifford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.19%14 909
BALL CORPORATION-7.94%28 469
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-20.33%14 210
SEALED AIR CORPORATION2.46%10 101
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-15.91%8 230
ARDAGH GROUP S.A.43.81%5 850