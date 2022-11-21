Crown Lifters : Closure of trading window

Date: 21/11/2022

To,

The Deputy Manager,

Department of Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Company Code: CROWN (NSE) ISIN: INE491V01019

Dear Sir / madam,

Sub: Intimation of closure of trading window

In terms of the provisions of sub‐regulation (1) of Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the terms of Code of Conduct, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from 1st December, 2022 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting of the company to be held on 8th December, 2022 for declaration of interim dividend to the members of the company.

Accordingly, all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the company have been advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR, CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED