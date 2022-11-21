Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Crown Lifters Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CROWN   INE491V01019

CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED

(CROWN)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:02 2022-11-21 am EST
35.35 INR   -0.98%
05:19aCrown Lifters : Closure of trading window
PU
11/03Crown Lifters Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/11Crown Lifters Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crown Lifters : Closure of trading window

11/21/2022 | 05:19am EST
Date: 21/11/2022

To,

The Deputy Manager,

Department of Corporate Services,

National Stock Exchange India Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051

Company Code: CROWN (NSE) ISIN: INE491V01019

Dear Sir / madam,

Sub: Intimation of closure of trading window

In terms of the provisions of sub‐regulation (1) of Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in compliance with the terms of Code of Conduct, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from 1st December, 2022 and the same will remain closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the board meeting of the company to be held on 8th December, 2022 for declaration of interim dividend to the members of the company.

Accordingly, all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives of the company have been advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.

You are requested to take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

FOR, CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED

NIZAR NOORUDDI N RAJWANI

Digitally signed by NIZAR NOORUDDIN RAJWANI DN: c=IN, postalCode=400061, st=MAHARASHTRA, l=MUMBAI, o=Personal, serialNumber=1f2a92504cc23c881a7c745b8a194 1be843f6b72244fe334648fd1531c079217, pseudonym=740120210916145720058, 2.5.4.20=610c6933eca93d833968e42a1489801ea 055e702e51a55b1794dae85357c029f, email=NIZAR@CROWNLIFTERS.COM, cn=NIZAR NOORUDDIN RAJWANI, title=7401

Date: 2022.11.21 14:51:46 +05'30'

NIZAR NOORUDDIN RAJWANI

DIRECTOR & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

DIN: 03312143

CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED

104, Raheja Plaza, Shah Industrial Estate, Veera Desai Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai ‐ 400053, India.

Tel: +91 22 40062829 | Email: deals@crownlifters.com| www.crownlifters.com CIN: L74210MH2002PLC138439

Disclaimer

Crown Lifters Ltd. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 199 M 2,44 M 2,44 M
Net income 2022 -16,0 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net cash 2022 7,47 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -21,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 372 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float -
Chart CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Lifters Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN LIFTERS LIMITED20.61%5
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-15.69%26 172
UNITED RENTALS4.04%23 960
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-9.29%14 303
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.15.74%9 874
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-16.17%4 112