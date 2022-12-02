Advanced search
    CRWN   GB0002577434

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

(CRWN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:21 2022-12-02 am EST
31.70 GBX   +1.28%
Crown Place VCT NAV per share creeps up between June and September
AN
Director/PDMR Shareholding
GL
AGM Statement
GL
Crown Place VCT NAV per share creeps up between June and September

12/02/2022 | 08:06am EST
(Alliance News) - Crown Place VCT PLC on Monday reported that its net asset value per share had increased marginally.

Crown Place VCT is an investor in smaller unquoted UK companies.

In an interim management statement covering the period from July 1 to September 30, it said its net asset value per share at September 30 was 33.77 pence, up 0.2% from 33.70 at June 30. After accounting for the first interim dividend, of 0.84 pence per share, NAV per share is 32.93p per share.

The company made new investments in four companies, with the largest being a GBP1.0 million investment in Toqio FinTech Holdings, a provider of FinTech solutions.

It made further investments in four companies, with the largest being a GBP824,000 additional investment in The Voucher Market, a cloud platform that enables corporates to purchase digital gift cards and to distribute them to employees and customers.

Crown Place VCT's largest holding was Quantexa, which represents 12% of the company's NAV.

Shares in Crown Place VCT were trading 1.3% higher at 31.70 pence each in London on Friday afternoon.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7,24 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net income 2022 4,89 M 5,83 M 5,83 M
Net cash 2022 28,0 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 79,2 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 87,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Penelope Anne Freer Chairman
James Douglas Agnew Director
Pamela Garside Director
Ian A. Spence Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
