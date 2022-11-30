|
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Crown Place VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|Ian Spence - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|a)
|Name
|
|Crown Place VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
|ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.3293
|904
|£297.69
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|£297.69
|Date of the transaction
|
|30-November-22
|Place of the transaction
|
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|Pamela Garside - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|a)
|Name
|
|Crown Place VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
|ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.3293
|2507
|£825.56
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|£825.56
|Date of the transaction
|
|30-November-22
|Place of the transaction
|
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|Penelope Freer - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|a)
|Name
|
|Crown Place VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
|ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.3293
|2433
|£801.19
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|£801.19
|Date of the transaction
|
|30-November-22
|Place of the transaction
|
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|James Agnew - Director of Crown Place VCT PLC
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|a)
|Name
|
|Crown Place VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|
|213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
|ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|Identification code
|
|GB0002577434
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£0.3293
|2143
|£705.69
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|£705.69
|Date of the transaction
|
|30-November-22
|Place of the transaction
|
|London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
30 November 2022
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850
