    CRWN   GB0002577434

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

(CRWN)
05:25:06 2023-01-11
30.80 GBX   -1.60%
Offer Update

01/11/2023 | 06:56am EST
Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company")

LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/2023

Following strong demand for the Company’s shares under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2022/23 (the “Offers”), (which was launched on 10 October 2022), the Board is pleased to announce that it has elected to exercise the Company's over-allotment facility referred to in the prospectus issued by the Company (and the other Albion VCTs named therein) on 10 October 2022 (the "Prospectus").

Accordingly, the maximum amount that the Company can raise under the Offers is increased from £8 million to £11.5 million (before issue costs).

The Offers opened on 10 October 2022 and are expected to close no later than 29 September 2023 (unless fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously closed).

A downloadable version of the Prospectus is available from www.albion.capital. Copies of the Prospectus are available, free of charge, from the Companies' registered office at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital Group LLP
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850
11 January 2023


Financials
Sales 2022 7,24 M 8,80 M 8,80 M
Net income 2022 4,89 M 5,95 M 5,95 M
Net cash 2022 28,0 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 84,0 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 88,1%
Managers and Directors
Penelope Anne Freer Chairman
James Douglas Agnew Director
Pamela Garside Director
Ian A. Spence Non-Executive Director
