CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

1. REPORTING ENTITY AND GOING CONCERN:

Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point" or the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and continued under the laws of Alberta on July 27, 2012. Crown Point is based in Calgary, Alberta and is involved in the exploration for, and development and production of, petroleum and natural gas in Argentina.

The Company's registered office is Suite 2400, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1.

As at March 31, 2024, Liminar Energía S.A. ("Liminar"), the Company's largest shareholder owned approximately 63.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. See Note 20(a).

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which contemplates the realization of assets and the payment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported a loss of $0.9 million (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $1.9 million) and a working capital deficit of $19.9 million at that date (December 31, 2023 - $11.8 million working capital deficit). As of March 31, 2024, the carrying amount of notes payable outstanding is $26.5 million (Note 9), of which $15.6 million is classified as a current liability. The maturities of the Company's financial liabilities based on contractual cash flows are disclosed in Note 21. In addition, the Company has significant future capital commitments to develop its properties (Note 23).

The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the Company's ability to obtain additional financing through bank debt and/or the issuance of notes payable or equity, and the generation of funds from operating activities to meet current and future obligations. Management plans to secure the necessary financing for its debt and future capital commitments through the issuance of new notes payable or other debt or equity instruments, however, there is no assurance that these initiatives will be successful. The need to obtain additional capital to repay or refinance bank debt and notes payable and to fund the Company's existing commitments, including the purchase price for the proposed Acquisition of the Santa Cruz Concessions and ongoing operations, creates a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to meet its obligations as they become due, and accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.

These consolidated financial statements do not reflect adjustments in the carrying values of the assets and liabilities, expenses and the statements of financial position classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate. Such adjustments could be material.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION:

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") and adhere to the guidance of International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Certain information and disclosures normally included in the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards have been condensed or omitted. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies throughout all periods presented. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 13, 2024.