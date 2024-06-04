|

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

Notice of No Auditor Review of

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors have not reviewed these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

CONSENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

March 31

December 31

As at

Note

2024

2023

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

314,986

$

191,507

Investments

3

-

2,667,792

Trade and other receivables

4

2,829,003

1,917,440

Hydrocarbon inventories

922,795

1,456,822

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5

2,047,714

1,402,847

6,114,498

7,636,408

Exploration and evaluation assets

14,103,353

14,103,353

Property and equipment

6

43,892,301

45,834,731

Restricted cash

9

127,645

123,653

Other non-current assets

7

2,487,520

87,520

$

66,725,317

$

67,785,665

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Trade and other payables

10

$

7,132,247

$

5,768,105

Bank debt

8

2,490,067

508,114

Current portion of notes payable

9

15,599,848

12,298,533

Current portion of decommissioning provision

11

364,923

360,546

Current portion of lease liabilities

12

388,730

487,044

25,975,815

19,422,342

Non-current trade and other payables

10

1,480,545

1,480,545

Notes payable

9

10,911,617

16,459,187

Decommissioning provision

11

10,166,410

10,061,672

Lease liabilities

12

357,787

378,124

Deferred tax liability

18

926,266

2,151,708

49,818,440

49,953,578

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

56,456,328

56,456,328

Contributed surplus

691,343

691,343

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(18,240,776)

(18,217,300)

Deficit

(22,000,018)

(21,098,284)

16,906,877

17,832,087

$

66,725,317

$

67,785,665

Going concern

1

Commitments

23

Subsequent events

24

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Gordon Kettleson"

"Pablo Peralta"

Gordon Kettleson, Director

Pablo Peralta, Director

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

CONSENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31

Note

2024

2023

Revenue

Oil and natural gas sales

15

$

6,101,086

$

7,100,558

Processing income

74,251

61,895

Export tax

(152,016)

(138,196)

Royalties and turnover tax

(1,016,422)

(1,108,697)

5,006,899

5,915,560

Expenses

Operating

4,252,711

4,652,387

General and administrative

16

581,318

695,413

Depletion and depreciation

2,264,034

2,004,768

Share-based payments

13

-

9,594

Foreign exchange gains

(270,041)

(247,534)

6,828,022

7,114,628

Operating loss

(1,821,123)

(1,199,068)

Net finance expense

17

(306,053)

(1,194,127)

Loss before taxes

(2,127,176)

(2,393,195)

Tax recovery

18

1,225,442

531,625

Net loss

(901,734)

(1,861,570)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may subsequently be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of Canadian

parent company

(23,476)

4,549

Total comprehensive loss

$

(925,210)

$

(1,857,021)

Net loss per share

14

Basic

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

Diluted

$

(0.01)

$

(0.03)

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

CONSENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31

Note

2024

2023

Share capital

72,903,038 common shares issued and outstanding

Balance, January 1 and March 31

$

56,456,328

$

56,456,328

Contributed surplus

Balance, January 1

691,343

675,195

Share-based payments

13

-

9,594

Balance, March 31

691,343

684,789

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

Balance, January 1

(18,217,300)

(18,260,539)

Exchange differences on translation of Canadian

parent company

(23,476)

4,549

Balance, March 31

(18,240,776)

(18,255,990)

Deficit

Balance, January 1

(21,098,284)

(12,970,652)

Net loss

(901,734)

(1,861,570)

Balance, March 31

(22,000,018)

(14,832,222)

Total shareholders' equity

$

16,906,877

$

24,052,905

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

For the three months ended March 31

Note

2024

2023

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(901,734)

$

(1,861,570)

Items not affecting cash:

Depletion and depreciation

2,264,034

2,004,768

Share-based payments

13

-

9,594

Net finance expense

337,718

1,129,446

Unrealized foreign exchange gains

(3,082)

(615,170)

Tax recovery

18

(1,225,442)

(531,625)

Funds flow provided by operating activities

471,494

135,443

Change in non-cash working capital

19

(8,154)

788,331

Net cash provided by operating activities

463,340

923,774

Financing activities

Bank debt proceeds

8

2,176,056

1,867,484

Bank debt repayments

8

(282,267)

(205,576)

Notes payable repayments

9

(2,093,967)

-

Notes payable interest payments

9

(317,583)

(147,740)

Restricted cash

17,536

46,248

Lease payments

12

(133,364)

(143,061)

Interest paid

8

(243,128)

(891,558)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(876,717)

525,797

Investing activities

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

-

(3,139)

Property and equipment expenditures

6

(280,202)

(1,042,009)

Settlement of contingent consideration liability

-

(178,296)

Collection of contingent consideration receivable

-

86,022

Proceeds from redemption of investments

3

2,930,954

-

Acquisition advance payment

7

(2,400,000)

-

Change in non-cash working capital

19

296,272

(351,139)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

547,024

(1,488,561)

Change in cash

133,647

(38,990)

Foreign exchange effect on cash held in foreign currencies

(10,168)

(64,608)

Cash, January 1

191,507

536,752

Cash, March 31

$

314,986

$

433,154

See accompanying notes to condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

1. REPORTING ENTITY AND GOING CONCERN:

Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point" or the "Company") was incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and continued under the laws of Alberta on July 27, 2012. Crown Point is based in Calgary, Alberta and is involved in the exploration for, and development and production of, petroleum and natural gas in Argentina.

The Company's registered office is Suite 2400, 525 - 8th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1.

As at March 31, 2024, Liminar Energía S.A. ("Liminar"), the Company's largest shareholder owned approximately 63.9% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. See Note 20(a).

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which contemplates the realization of assets and the payment of liabilities in the ordinary course of business.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported a loss of $0.9 million (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $1.9 million) and a working capital deficit of $19.9 million at that date (December 31, 2023 - $11.8 million working capital deficit). As of March 31, 2024, the carrying amount of notes payable outstanding is $26.5 million (Note 9), of which $15.6 million is classified as a current liability. The maturities of the Company's financial liabilities based on contractual cash flows are disclosed in Note 21. In addition, the Company has significant future capital commitments to develop its properties (Note 23).

The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is dependent upon the Company's ability to obtain additional financing through bank debt and/or the issuance of notes payable or equity, and the generation of funds from operating activities to meet current and future obligations. Management plans to secure the necessary financing for its debt and future capital commitments through the issuance of new notes payable or other debt or equity instruments, however, there is no assurance that these initiatives will be successful. The need to obtain additional capital to repay or refinance bank debt and notes payable and to fund the Company's existing commitments, including the purchase price for the proposed Acquisition of the Santa Cruz Concessions and ongoing operations, creates a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to meet its obligations as they become due, and accordingly, the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern.

These consolidated financial statements do not reflect adjustments in the carrying values of the assets and liabilities, expenses and the statements of financial position classifications that would be necessary if the going concern assumption were not appropriate. Such adjustments could be material.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION:

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") and adhere to the guidance of International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting. Certain information and disclosures normally included in the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards have been condensed or omitted. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies throughout all periods presented. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 13, 2024.

6

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

3. INVESTMENTS:

A continuity of the Company's investments is as follows:

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

2,667,792

Proceeds on redemption

(2,930,954)

Interest income

333,324

Change in fair value (Note 17)

(23,182)

Effect of change in exchange rates

(46,980)

Balance, March 31, 2024

$

-

4. TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES:

The Company's trade and other receivables are exposed to the risk of financial loss if the counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations. The Company's trade and other receivables include amounts due from the sale of crude oil and natural gas. The majority of the Company's oil production is exported by the Company to two international traders and sold to two Argentine companies; the majority of the Company's natural gas production is sold by the Company to several Argentine companies.

Three major purchasers that represents 90% of oil revenue reported in the three months ended March 31, 2024 comprise $1,620,953 of accounts receivable at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - two major purchasers, 89% of oil revenue, $1,394,639 of accounts receivable) and one major purchaser that represent 79% of natural gas revenue reported in the three months ended March 31, 2024 comprise $454,935 of accounts receivable at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - two major purchasers, 75% of natural gas revenue, $290,808 of accounts receivable) (Note 15).

The Company's maximum exposure to credit risk at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 in respect of trade and other

receivables consists of:

March 31

December 31

2024

2023

Due from Argentine companies

$

1,734,894

$

1,470,396

Due from an international company

847,037

296,157

Due from related parties (Note 20(c))

454,935

290,769

Other receivables

26,619

95,157

Allowance for credit losses

(234,482)

(235,039)

Total trade and other receivables

$

2,829,003

$

1,917,440

The Company's trade and other receivables are aged as follows:

March 31

December 31

2024

2023

Not past due (less than 90 days)

$

2,844,847

$

1,934,822

Past due (more than 90 days)

218,638

217,657

3,063,485

2,152,479

Allowance for credit losses

(234,482)

(235,039)

Total trade and other receivables

$

2,829,003

$

1,917,440

5. PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS:

March 31

December 31

2024

2023

Prepaid expenses

$

1,762,593

$

1,027,441

Value Added Tax

285,121

375,406

Total prepaid expenses and other current assets

$

2,047,714

$

1,402,847

Value Added Tax ("VAT") on purchases is applied against VAT on sales to reduce the amount paid to the Argentine Government. VAT is included in prepaid expenses when amounts are expected to be offset with VAT on current sales. VAT does not expire and may be carried forward indefinitely.

7

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

6. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:

Argentina

Canada

Development

and production

Right-of-

Other

Other

assets

use assets

assets

assets

Total

Cost:

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, December 31, 2023

126,133,260

1,225,613

658,466

295,192

128,312,531

Additions

280,202

-

-

-

280,202

Government grants

(50,850)

-

-

-

(50,850)

Effect of change in exchange rates

-

(316)

-

(7,066)

(7,382)

Balance, March 31, 2024

126,362,612

1,225,297

658,466

288,126

128,534,501

Accumulated depletion and depreciation:

Balance, December 31, 2023

72,355,454

379,147

577,368

289,831

73,601,800

Depletion and depreciation

2,042,277

121,660

7,180

393

2,171,510

Effect of change in exchange rates

-

(170)

-

(6,940)

(7,110)

Balance, March 31, 2024

74,397,731

500,637

584,548

283,284

75,766,200

Accumulated impairment:

Balance, December 31, 2023 and

March 31, 2024

8,876,000

-

-

-

8,876,000

Net carrying amount:

At December 31, 2023

44,901,806

846,466

81,098

5,361

45,834,731

At March 31, 2024

43,088,881

724,660

73,918

4,842

43,892,301

Government grants

In July 2021 the Province of Mendoza created the Mendoza Activa Hydrocarbons II Program ("Program II") to promote and increase the development and reactivation of hydrocarbon activity in the Province. Program II provides a refund ("government grant") of up to 40% of amounts invested in the Province prior to December 31, 2022, that met certain technical and economic requirements. Government grants are paid as follows:

  • 50% in the form of a turnover tax credit that is freely transferable and may be applied against up to 10% of the holder's monthly turnover tax balance; and
  • 50% in the form of a royalty credit that can be applied against provincial royalties on incremental production obtained from the related investment.

Government grants received under Program II expire on December 31, 2025, and may be extended for up to three years if certain criteria are met.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company received ARS 43.5 million ($0.05 million) of Program II turnover tax and royalty credits related to investments in the CH Concession.

Future development costs

The depletion expense calculation for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included $76.2 million (December 31, 2023 - $76.2 million) for estimated future development costs associated with petroleum and natural gas proved and probable reserves in Argentina.

7. OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS

March 31

December 31

2024

2023

Acquisition advance payment (a)

$

2,400,000

$

-

Contingent consideration receivable

87,520

87,520

Total non-current assets

$

2,487,520

$

87,520

  1. On February 1, 2024, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Crown Point Energía S.A. ("Crown Point Energía"), entered into an asset sale and purchase agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") with Pan American Energy S.L., Sucursal Argentina

8

CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.

NOTES TO CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2024

(Unaudited)

(United States Dollars)

(the "Seller") to acquire the Seller's 100% working interest in the Piedra Clavada and Koluel Kaike hydrocarbon exploitation concessions (the "Santa Cruz Concessions", and collectively, the "Acquisition"). The purchase price is comprised of $12 million cash, subject to closing adjustments, plus contingent in-kind consideration payable throughout a 15-year period following closing. On February 7, 2024, the Company made a $2.4 million advance payment to the Seller. The advance payment will be refundable if the Acquisition Agreement is terminated by the Seller in circumstances where the cause of the termination is not the responsibility of the Company.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and Provincial approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions. Completion of the acquisition is not subject to approval by the Company's shareholders. The effective date of the acquisition will be January 1, 2024.

8. BANK DEBT:

The Company's bank debt is not subject to covenants. A continuity of the Company's current bank debt is as follows:

Balance, December 31, 2023

$

508,114

Proceeds

2,176,056

Repayments

(282,267)

Interest accrued (Note 17)

376,016

Interest paid

(243,128)

Effect of change in exchange rates

(44,724)

Balance, March 31, 2024

$

2,490,067

As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, bank debt was comprised of the following balances:

March 31

December 31

2024

2023

Banco Hipotecario S.A. (a)

$

1,532,505

$

-

Banco Galicia S.A.U. (b)

126,106

67,019

Banco de la Nación S.A.(c)

831,456

441,095

$

2,490,067

$

508,114

  1. Banco Hipotecario S.A.
    The Company had an overdraft loan agreement available until April 30, 2024 of up to ARS 1,600 million ($1.86 million) with Banco Hipotecario S.A. at variable interest rate which is determined monthly. The overdraft loan was guaranteed by Grupo ST S.A. or ST Inversiones S.A. under an agreement with Banco Hipotecario S.A. pursuant to which the Company is charged a loan guarantee fee of 1% of the loan balance per annum (Note 20(b)). The overdraft loan agreement was extended until June 30, 2024.
    As at March 31, 2024, ARS 1,235.1 million ($1.44 million) (December 31, 2023 - $nil) was drawn on the overdraft loan.
    During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized $225,079 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $624,220) of interest on the Banco Hipotecario S.A. overdraft loan, of which $131,884 was paid and $93,195 is included in the loan balance as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $nil).
  2. Banco Galicia S.A.U.
    On October 5, 2023, the Company obtained a working capital loan of ARS 50 million ($0.2 million) with Banco Galicia S.A.U. at an annual interest rate of 115% payable monthly. The working capital loan was repaid on April 5, 2024 (Note 24(a)).
    On March 26, 2024, the Company obtained a working capital loan of ARS 50 million ($0.06 million) with Banco Galicia S.A.U. at an annual interest rate of 102% payable monthly. The working capital loan is repayable on September 26, 2024.
    As at March 31, 2024, a total of ARS 100 million ($0.12 million) (December 31, 2023 - ARS 50 million ($0.1 million)) was drawn on the Banco Galicia S.A.U. working capital loans.
    During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company recognized $22,237 (three months ended March 31, 2023 - $74,586) of interest on Banco Galicia S.A.U. loans, of which $17,568 was paid and $9,842 is included in the loan balance as at March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $5,173).
  3. Banco de la Nación S.A. ("BNA")

9

