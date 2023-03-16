Crown Point Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
03/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
|
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC.
Consolidated Financial Statements
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and the consistent presentation of all other financial information that is publicly disclosed. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and include estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment.
Management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, and that relevant and reliable financial information is produced in a timely manner.
Independent auditors appointed by the shareholders have examined the consolidated financial statements. The Audit Committee, comprising independent members of the Board of Directors, have reviewed the consolidated financial statements with management and the independent auditors. The Audit Committee is responsible for setting the remuneration of the independent auditors. The Board of Directors has approved the consolidated financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.
"Gabriel Obrador"
"Marisa Tormakh"
Gabriel Obrador
Marisa Tormakh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer
Calgary, Alberta
March 13, 2023
Independent auditor's report
To the Shareholders of Crown Point Energy Inc.
Our opinion
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Crown Point Energy Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS).
What we have audited
The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:
the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2022 and 2021;
the consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended;
the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended;
the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and
the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.
"PwC" refers to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Key audit matter
The impact of petroleum and natural gas reserves on net development and production (D&P) assets
Refer to note 2 - Basis of presentation, note 3 - Significant accounting policies, note 8 - Property and equipment and note 20 - Impairment of property and equipment to the consolidated financial statements.
The Company had $42.4 million of net D&P assets in the cash generating units (CGUs) as at December 31, 2022. Depletion and depreciation (D&D) expense for the CGUs was $7.4 million for the year then ended. D&P assets are depleted on
field-by-fieldbasis using the unit of production method with reference to the ratio of production in the year to the related petroleum and natural gas proved and probable reserves (the reserves), taking into account the estimated future development costs necessary to bring those reserves into production.
At the end of each reporting period, the Company reviews D&P assets for circumstances that indicate the D&P assets may be impaired. The D&P assets are grouped together into CGUs for the purposes of impairment testing. If any such indication of impairment exists, the Company determines the CGUs' recoverable amounts. Impairment is identified by comparing the recoverable amount of the CGU to its carrying amount.
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:
The work of management's experts was used in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the reserves to determine D&D expense including the estimated future development costs necessary to bring those reserves into production, and the recoverable amounts of the Company's CGUs. As a basis for using this work, the competence, capabilities and objectivity of management's experts were evaluated, the work performed was understood and the appropriateness of the work as audit evidence was evaluated. The procedures performed also included evaluation of the methods and assumptions used by management's experts, tests of the data used by management's experts and an evaluation of their findings.
Tested how management determined the recoverable amounts of the Company's CGUs and D&D expense, which included the following:
Evaluated the appropriateness of the methods used by management in making these estimates.
Tested the data used in determining these estimates.
Recalculated the units of production rates used to calculate D&D expense for the Company's CGUs.
Key audit matter
How our audit addressed the key audit matter
As at December 31, 2022, the Company identified indicators of impairment and performed impairment tests of the Company's CGUs. A CGU's recoverable amount is the higher of its fair value less costs of disposal and its value-in-use. Management used fair value less cost of disposal to determine the recoverable amounts of the CGUs, which is based on the discounted after-tax cash flows of reserves. The reserves are evaluated and reported on by independent reserve engineers (management's experts).
As a result of the impairment tests performed, the Company recognized an impairment charge to the Tierra del Fuego CGU of $2.1 million.
The significant assumptions used by management to determine the recoverable amounts of the CGUs include the reserves, projected future rates of production, future commodity pricing, timing and amounts of future expenditures and the discount rate.
We determined that this is a key audit matter due to (i) the significant judgment by management, including the use of management's experts and the development of significant assumptions; (ii) a high degree of auditor judgment, subjectivity and effort in performing procedures relating to the significant assumptions; and (iii) the audit effort that involved the use of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge in the field of valuation.
Evaluated the reasonableness of the significant assumptions used by management in developing the underlying estimates, including: o projected future rates of production, timing and amount of future expenditures by considering the current and past performance of the Company's CGUs and whether these assumptions were consistent with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit, as applicable; o future commodity pricing by considering third party industry forecasts; and o discount rate, through the assistance of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge in the field of valuation.
Valuation of property and equipment (P&E) assets acquired in Puesto Pozo Cercado Oriental Exploitation Concession
Refer to note 3 - Significant accounting policies and note 5 - Acquisition of working interests to the consolidated financial statements.
Our approach to addressing the matter included the following procedures, among others:
Tested how management estimated the fair value of the acquired P&E assets, which included the following:
− Read the purchase agreement.
Crown Point Energy Inc. published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 09:02:06 UTC.