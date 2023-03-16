Crown Point Energy : Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

Management is responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements and the consistent presentation of all other financial information that is publicly disclosed. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and include estimates and assumptions based on management's best judgment.

Management maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, and that relevant and reliable financial information is produced in a timely manner.

Independent auditors appointed by the shareholders have examined the consolidated financial statements. The Audit Committee, comprising independent members of the Board of Directors, have reviewed the consolidated financial statements with management and the independent auditors. The Audit Committee is responsible for setting the remuneration of the independent auditors. The Board of Directors has approved the consolidated financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.