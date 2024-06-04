MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the consolidated financial results of Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point" or the "Company") is at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

This MD&A is dated as of and was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 13, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited March 31, 2024 condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the "Q1 Financial Statements") and the audited December 31, 2023 consolidated financial statements. The Q1 Financial Statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards").

The Company's Q1 Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, CanAmericas (Argentina) Energy Ltd. and Crown Point Energía S.A..

The functional currency of the Company's two subsidiaries is the United States dollar ("USD"); the functional currency of the Company is the Canadian dollar ("CAD"). The Company's presentation currency is the USD. In this MD&A, unless otherwise noted, all dollar amounts are expressed in USD. References to "ARS" are to Argentina Pesos.

Throughout this MD&A and in other materials disclosed by the Company, we adhere to IFRS Accounting Standards, however the Company also employs certain non-IFRS measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow, including "operating netback". Additionally, other financial measures are also used to analyze performance. These non-IFRS and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other issuers. The non-IFRS and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than financial measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, such as net income (loss), oil and natural gas sales revenue and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as indicators of our performance. This MD&A also contains oil and natural gas information, abbreviations and forward-looking information relating to future events and the Company's future performance. Please refer to "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures", "Abbreviations and BOE Presentation" and "Advisories" sections at the end of this MD&A for further information.

Additional information relating to Crown Point, including Crown Point's Q1 Financial Statements, audited December 31, 2023 consolidated financial statements and other filings are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

In the following discussion, the three months ended March 31, 2024 may be referred to as "Q1 2024". The comparative three months ended March 31, 2023 may be referred to as "Q1 2023". The previous three- month period ended December 31, 2023 may be referred to as "Q4 2023".

CORPORATE OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY

Crown Point (TSX-V:CWV) is a Calgary-based junior international oil and gas company with producing assets and an opportunity base in three producing basins in Argentina: the Austral basin in the Province of Tierra del Fuego ("TDF") and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins, in the Province of Mendoza.

The Company's strategy is designed to deliver low-risk growth and capitalize on large potential exploration upside. Specifically, Crown Point is focused on increasing its production base in TDF and Mendoza through exploration and development drilling supplemented by recompletion and fracture stimulation of select older producing wells. The Company's production is derived from its participating interest in the Rio Cullen, Las Violetas and La Angostura exploitation concessions in TDF (the "TDF Concessions"), the Chañares Herrados concession in Mendoza (the "CH Concession" or "CH") and the Puesto Pozo Cercado Oriental concession in Mendoza (the "PPCO Concession" or "PPCO"). CH and PPCO may be referred to collectively as the Mendoza Concessions.