Crown Point Energy : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

to be held on July 20, 2022

The annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (the "Corporation" or "our") will be held at the offices of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, 2400, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 1G1 on July 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time), to:

receive and consider our financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditors' report thereon; elect five (5) directors for the ensuing year; appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration as such; consider, and if thought appropriate, to pass an ordinary resolution ratifying the Corporation's stock option plan, all as more particularly described in the accompanying management information circular - proxy statement of the Corporation dated June 10, 2022 (the " Information Circular "); and transact such other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Registered shareholders may vote in person at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof or they may appoint another person (who need not be a shareholder) as their proxy to attend and vote in their place. Registered shareholders unable to be present at the Meeting in person are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy and deposit it with our transfer agent, Olympia Trust Company ("Olympia") as follows:

by mail using the enclosed return envelope or one addressed to Olympia Trust Company, Attention: Proxy Department, PO Box 128, STN M, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2H6; (ii) by facsimile to 403-668-8307; or (iii) by electronic mail to proxy@olympiatrust.com . If you wish to vote through the Internet, please go to https://css.olympiatrust.com/pxlogin and follow the instructions. You will require your 12-digit control number found on your proxy form. In order to be valid and acted upon at the Meeting, forms of proxy must be received by Olympia not less than forty-eight (48) hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. The time limit for the deposit of proxies may be waived or extended by the Chair of the Meeting at his or her discretion without notice.

Non-registered shareholders who hold shares through a broker, financial institution, trustee, nominee or other intermediary or otherwise should carefully follow the instructions found on their voting instructions form.

The board of directors of the Corporation has fixed the record date for the Meeting at the close of business on June 10, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote those shares included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting prepared as at the Record Date, unless any such shareholder transfers shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those shares, having produced properly endorsed certificates evidencing such shares or otherwise established that he, she or it owns such shares, demands, not later than ten (10) days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case such transferee shall be entitled to vote such shares at the Meeting.

Particulars of the foregoing matters are set forth in the accompanying Information Circular.