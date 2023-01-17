Crown Proptech Acquisitions : Securities Assignment - Form 8-K 01/17/2023 | 05:20pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Securities Assignment Ladies and Gentlemen: This letter (this "Letter Agreement") is being delivered to you in accordance with the Securities Assignment Agreement (the "Securities Assignment Agreement") entered into by and between Crown PropTech Sponsor, LLC a Delaware limited liability company (the "Sponsor"), Richard Chera and CIIG Management III LLC, relating to the sale, assignment and transfer (the "Assignment") of (i) 5,662,000 Class B Ordinary Shares and (ii) 250,667 Private Placement Warrants of Crown PropTech Acquisitions (the "Company"). Certain capitalized terms used herein are defined in paragraph 9 hereof. For good and valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, each of the Sponsor and the undersigned individuals(each of the undersigned individuals, an "Insider" and collectively, the "Insiders"), hereby agrees with the Company as follows: 1. The Sponsor and each Insider agrees that if the Company seeks shareholder approval of a proposed Business Combination, then in connection with such proposed Business Combination, it, he or she shall (i) vote any Ordinary Shares (as defined below) owned by it, him or her in favor of any proposed Business Combination and (ii) not redeem any Ordinary Shares owned by it, him or her in connection with such shareholder approval. If the Company seeks to consummate a proposed Business Combination by engaging in a tender offer, the Sponsor and each Insider agrees that it, he or she will not sell or tender any Ordinary Shares owned by it, him or her in connection therewith. 2. The Sponsor and each Insider hereby agrees that in the event that the Company fails to consummate a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Company's initial public offering (the "Public Offering"), or such later period approved by the Company's shareholders in accordance with the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (as it may be amended from time to time, the "Charter"), the Sponsor and each Insider shall take all reasonable steps to cause the Company to (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten (10) business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") sold as part of the Company's units (the "Units"), each comprised of one Class A Ordinary Share and one-third of one redeemable warrant (each, a "Warrant") in the Public Offering (the "Offering Shares"), at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account (as defined below), including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account (less taxes payable and up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding Offering Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish all Public Shareholders' (as defined below) rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidating distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company's remaining shareholders and the Company's board of directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in the case of clauses (ii) and (iii) to the Company's obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and in all cases subject to the other requirements of applicable law. The Sponsor and each Insider agrees to not propose any amendment to the Charter (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Offering Shares if the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the required time period set forth in the Charter or (B) with respect to any other material provisions relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity, unless the Company provides its Public Shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Offering Shares upon approval of any such amendment at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its taxes, divided by the number of then outstanding Offering Shares. The Sponsor and each Insider acknowledges that it, he or she has no right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to any monies held in the Trust Account or any other asset of the Company as a result of any liquidation of the Company with respect to the Founder Shares held by it, him or her. The Sponsor and each Insider hereby further waives, with respect to any Ordinary Shares held by it, him or her, if any, any redemption rights it, he or she may have in connection with (a) the consummation of a Business Combination, including, without limitation, any such rights available in the context of a shareholder vote to approve such Business Combination, or (b) a shareholder vote to approve an amendment to the Charter (A) to modify the substance or timing of the Company's obligation to allow redemption in connection with Company's initial Business Combination or to redeem 100% of the Offering Shares if the Company has not consummated a Business Combination within the time period set forth in the Charter or (B) with respect to any other material provisions relating to shareholders' rights or pre-initial Business Combination activity or in the context of a tender offer made by the Company to purchase Offering Shares (although the Sponsor, the Insiders and their respective affiliates shall be entitled to redemption and liquidation rights with respect to any Offering Shares it or they hold if the Company fails to consummate a Business Combination within the time period set forth in the Charter). 3. In the event of the liquidation of the Trust Account upon the failure of the Company to consummate its initial Business Combination within the time period set forth in the Charter, the Sponsor (the "Indemnitor") agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company against any and all loss, liability, claim, damage and expense whatsoever (including, but not limited to, any and all legal or other expenses reasonably incurred in investigating, preparing or defending against any litigation, whether pending or threatened) to which the Company may become subject as a result of any claim by (i) any third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company or (ii) any prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or other similar agreement or Business Combination agreement (a "Target"); provided , however , that such indemnification of the Company by the Indemnitor (x) shall apply only to the extent necessary to ensure that such claims by a third party or a Target do not reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Offering Share and (ii) the actual amount per Offering Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per Offering Share is then held in the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, (y) shall not apply to any claims by a third party or a Target which executed a waiver of any and all rights to the monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) and (z) shall not apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Public Offering (the "Underwriters") against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Indemnitor shall have the right to defend against any such claim with counsel of its choice reasonably satisfactory to the Company if, within 15 days following written receipt of notice of the claim to the Indemnitor, the Indemnitor notifies the Company in writing that it shall undertake such defense. For the avoidance of doubt, CIIG Management III LLC shall not be considered an Indemnitor. 4. The Sponsor and each Insider hereby agrees and acknowledges that: (i) the Underwriters and the Company would be irreparably injured in the event of a breach by such Sponsor or an Insider of its, his or her obligations under paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 5(a), 5(b) and 7, as applicable, of this Letter Agreement, (ii) monetary damages may not be an adequate remedy for such breach and (iii) the non-breaching party shall be entitled to injunctive relief, in addition to any other remedy that such party may have in law or in equity, in the event of such breach. 5. (a) The Sponsor and each Insider agrees that it, he or she shall not Transfer any Founder Shares (or any Class A Ordinary Shares issuable upon conversion thereof) until the earlier of (A) one year after the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination and (B) subsequent to the Business Combination, (x) if the last reported sale price of the Class A Ordinary Shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share sub-divisions, share capitalizations, reorganizations, recapitalizations and other similar transactions) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the Company's initial Business Combination or (y) the date following the completion of the Company's initial Business Combination on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, amalgamation, share exchange, reorganization or other similar transaction that results in all of the Company's Public Shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A Ordinary Shares for cash, securities or other property (the "Founder Shares Lock-up Period"). (b) The Sponsor and each Insider agrees that it, he or she shall not Transfer any Private Placement Warrants (or any Class A Ordinary Shares issued or issuable upon the exercise or conversion of the Private Placement Warrants), until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination (the "Private Placement Warrants Lock-up Period", together with the Founder Shares Lock-up Period, the "Lock-up Periods"). (c) Notwithstanding the provisions set forth in paragraphs 5(a) and (b), Transfers of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and the Class A Ordinary Shares underlying the Private Placement Warrants that are held by the Sponsor, any Insider or any of their permitted transferees (that have complied with this paragraph 5(c)), are permitted (a) to the Company's officers or directors, any affiliate or family member of any of the Company's officers or directors, any affiliate of the Sponsor or CIIG Management III LLC or to any member of the Sponsor, CIIG Management III LLC or any of their affiliates; (b) in the case of an individual, as a gift to such person's immediate family or to a trust, the beneficiary of which is a member of such person's immediate family, an affiliate of such person or to a charitable organization; (c) in the case of an individual, by virtue of laws of descent and distribution upon death of such person; (d) in the case of an individual, pursuant to a qualified domestic relations order; (e) by private sales or transfers made in connection with any forward purchase agreement or similar arrangement or in connection with the consummation of an initial Business Combination at prices no greater than the price at which the securities were originally purchased; (f) by virtue of the laws of the Cayman Islands or the Sponsor's or CIIG Management III LLC's limited liability company agreements upon dissolution of such entities; (g) to the Company for no value for cancellation in connection with the completion of the Business Combination; (h) in the event of the Company's liquidation prior to the completion of an initial Business Combination or (i) in the event of the Company's liquidation, merger, capital stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their Class A Ordinary Shares for cash, securities or other property subsequent to the Company's completion of an initial Business Combination; provided , however , that in the case of clauses (a) through (f), these permitted transferees must enter into a written agreement with the Company agreeing to be bound by the transfer restrictions herein and the other restrictions contained in this Agreement (including provisions relating to voting, the Trust Account and liquidating distributions). 6. The Sponsor and each Insider represents and warrants that it, he or she has never been suspended or expelled from membership in any securities or commodities exchange or association or had a securities or commodities license or registration denied, suspended or revoked. Each Insider's biographical information furnished to the Company (including any such information included in the Prospectus) is true and accurate in all respects and does not omit any material information with respect to the Insider's background. The Sponsor and each Insider's questionnaire furnished to the Company is true and accurate in all respects. The Sponsor and each Insider represents and warrants that: it, he or she is not subject to or a respondent in any legal action for, any injunction, cease-and-desist order or order or stipulation to desist or refrain from any act or practice relating to the offering of securities in any jurisdiction; it, he or she has never been convicted of, or pleaded guilty to, any crime (i) involving fraud, (ii) relating to any financial transaction or handling of funds of another person, or (iii) pertaining to any dealings in any securities and it, he or she is not currently a defendant in any such criminal proceeding. 7. Except as disclosed in, or as expressly contemplated by, the registration statement on Form S-1 filed by the Company in connection with the Public Offering or any filings made in connection with the Company's initial Business Combination, neither the Sponsor nor any Insider, nor any affiliate of the Sponsor or any Insider, shall receive from the Company any finder's fee, reimbursement, consulting fee, non-cash payments, monies in respect of any repayment of a loan or other compensation prior to, or in connection with any services rendered in order to effectuate, the consummation of the Company's initial Business Combination (regardless of the type of transaction that it is). 8. The Sponsor and each Insider has full right and power, without violating any agreement to which it is bound (including, without limitation, any non-competition or non-solicitation agreement with any employer or former employer), to enter into this Letter Agreement and, as applicable, to serve as an officer and/or director on the board of directors of the Company and hereby consents to being named in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") as an officer and/or director of the Company. 9. As used herein, (i) "Business Combination" shall mean a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, involving the Company and one or more businesses; (ii) "Ordinary Shares" shall mean the Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class B Ordinary Shares"); (iii) "Founder Shares" shall mean the 6,900,000 Class B Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding; (iv) "Initial Shareholders" shall mean the Sponsor and any Insider that holds Founder Shares; (v) "Private Placement Warrants" shall mean the 5,013,333 warrants that the Sponsor and certain funds and accounts managed by subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc. (the "Anchor Investor") purchased for an aggregate purchase price of $7,520,000, or $1.50 per warrant, in a private placement (among the private placement warrants, 4,010,667 Private Placement Warrants were purchased by our Sponsor and 1,002,666 Private Placement Warrants were purchased by our Anchor Investor) that occurred simultaneously with the consummation of the Public Offering; (vi) "Public Shareholders" shall mean the holders of securities issued in the Public Offering; (vii) "Trust Account" shall mean the trust fund into which a portion of the net proceeds of the Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants were deposited; and (viii) "Transfer" shall mean the (a) sale of, offer to sell, contract or agreement to sell, hypothecate, pledge, grant of any option to purchase or otherwise dispose of or agreement to dispose of, directly or indirectly, or establishment or increase of a put equivalent position or liquidation with respect to or decrease of a call equivalent position within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules and regulations of the Commission promulgated thereunder with respect to, any security, (b) entry into any swap or other arrangement that transfers to another, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of any security, whether any such transaction is to be settled by delivery of such securities, in cash or otherwise, or (c) public announcement of any intention to effect any transaction specified in clause (a) or (b). 10. The Company will maintain an insurance policy or policies providing directors' and officers' liability insurance, and each Director shall be covered by such policy or policies, in accordance with its or their terms, to the maximum extent of the coverage available for any of the Company's directors or officers. 11. This Letter Agreement constitutes the entire agreement and understanding of the parties hereto in respect of the subject matter hereof and supersedes all prior understandings, agreements, or representations by or among the parties hereto, written or oral, to the extent they relate in any way to the subject matter hereof or the transactions contemplated hereby. This Letter Agreement may not be changed, amended, modified or waived (other than to correct a typographical error) as to any particular provision, except by a written instrument executed by all parties hereto. 12. No party hereto may assign either this Letter Agreement or any of its rights, interests, or obligations hereunder without the prior written consent of the other parties. Any purported assignment in violation of this paragraph shall be void and ineffectual and shall not operate to transfer or assign any interest or title to the purported assignee. This Letter Agreement shall be binding on the Sponsor and each Insider and their respective successors, heirs and assigns and permitted transferees. 13. Nothing in this Letter Agreement shall be construed to confer upon, or give to, any person or corporation other than the parties hereto any right, remedy or claim under or by reason of this Letter Agreement or of any covenant, condition, stipulation, promise or agreement hereof. All covenants, conditions, stipulations, promises and agreements contained in this Letter Agreement shall be for the sole and exclusive benefit of the parties hereto and their successors, heirs, personal representatives and assigns and permitted transferees. 14. This Letter Agreement may be executed in any number of original or facsimile counterparts and each of such counterparts shall for all purposes be deemed to be an original, and all such counterparts shall together constitute but one and the same instrument. 15. This Letter Agreement shall be deemed severable, and the invalidity or unenforceability of any term or provision hereof shall not affect the validity or enforceability of this Letter Agreement or of any other term or provision hereof. Furthermore, in lieu of any such invalid or unenforceable term or provision, the parties hereto intend that there shall be added as a part of this Letter Agreement a provision as similar in terms to such invalid or unenforceable provision as may be possible and be valid and enforceable. 16. This Letter Agreement shall be governed by and construed and enforced in accordance with the laws of the State of New York. The parties hereto (i) all agree that any action, proceeding, claim or dispute arising out of, or relating in any way to, this Letter Agreement shall be brought and enforced in the courts of New York City, in the State of New York, and irrevocably submit to such jurisdiction and venue, which jurisdiction and venue shall be exclusive and (ii) waive any objection to such exclusive jurisdiction and venue or that such courts represent an inconvenient forum. 17. Any notice, consent or request to be given in connection with any of the terms or provisions of this Letter Agreement shall be in writing and shall be sent by express mail or similar private courier service, by certified mail (return receipt requested), by hand delivery or facsimile transmission. 18. This Letter Agreement shall terminate on the earlier of (i) the expiration of the Lock-up Periods or (ii) the liquidation of the Company; provided , however, that paragraph 3 of this Letter Agreement shall survive such liquidation. [Signature Page Follows] Sincerely, CROWN PROPTECH SPONSOR, LLC By: Richard Chera, its Manager By /s/ Richard Chera Name: Richard Chera Title: Manager CIIG MANAGEMENT III LLC By /s/ Michael Minnick Name: Michael Minnick Title: Managing Member /s/ Gavin Cuneo Name: Gavin Cuneo /s/ Michael Minnick Name: Michael Minnick [Signature Page to Letter Agreement] Acknowledged and Agreed: CROWN PROPTECH ACQUISITIONS By: /s/ Richard Chera Name: Richard Chera Title: Chief Executive Officer [Signature Page to Letter Agreement] Attachments Original Link

