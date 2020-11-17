AUSTRALIA REGULATOR SUSPENDS CROWN RESORTS STATE CASINO LICENCE UNTIL REGULATORY INQUIRY IS COMPLETE

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Australian Stock Exchange
>
Crown Resorts Limited
CWN
AU000000CWN6
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
(CWN)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
9.7
AUD
+1.57%
11/17
CROWN RESORTS
: Australian regulator's licence suspension to delay opening of Crown Resorts casino
RE
11/17
Australia regulator suspends crown resorts state casino licence until regulatory inquiry is complete
RE
11/17
CROWN RESORTS
: Trading on Crown Resorts shares halted ahead of Sydney casino decision
RE
Summary
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Analyst Recommendations
AUSTRALIA REGULATOR SUSPENDS CROWN RESORTS STATE CASINO LICENCE UNTIL REGULATORY INQUIRY IS COMPLETE
0
11/17/2020 | 11:37pm EST
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
AUSTRALIA REGULATOR SUSPENDS CROWN RESORTS STATE CASINO LICENCE UNTIL REGULATORY INQUIRY IS COMPLETE
0
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
11/17
CROWN RESORTS
: Australian regulator's licence suspension to delay opening of Cr..
RE
11/17
Australia regulator suspends crown resorts state casino licence until regulat..
RE
11/17
CROWN RESORTS
: Trading on Crown Resorts shares halted ahead of Sydney casino de..
RE
11/16
CROWN RESORTS
: Australia's Crown Resorts says will only work with licensed gamb..
RE
11/16
CROWN RESORTS
: Australia's Crown Resorts to stop dealings with gambling tour op..
RE
11/10
CROWN RESORTS
: Australia casino billionaire Packer pushes back on influence cla..
RE
11/06
CROWN RESORTS
: Australia's Crown Resorts accused of 'arrogant indifference' to ..
RE
11/05
CROWN RESORTS
: Australia's Crown Resorts accused of 'arrogant indifference' to ..
RE
11/04
CROWN RESORTS
: Australia inquiry flags cancelling Crown Resorts casino licence
RE
11/04
CROWN RESORTS
: Australian casino billionaire Packer should be reconsidered for ..
RE
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2021
1 664 M
1 213 M
1 213 M
Net income 2021
-23,4 M
-17,0 M
-17,0 M
Net Debt 2021
901 M
656 M
656 M
P/E ratio 2021
-282x
Yield 2021
2,00%
Capitalization
6 568 M
4 796 M
4 787 M
EV / Sales 2021
4,49x
EV / Sales 2022
2,25x
Nbr of Employees
12 166
Free-Float
53,9%
More Financials
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Average target price
10,16 AUD
Last Close Price
9,70 AUD
Spread / Highest target
18,6%
Spread / Average Target
4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Kennneth M. Barton
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Helen Anne Coonan
Chairman
Alan McGregor
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Roy Johnston
Non-Executive Director
John Stephen Horvath
Deputy Chairman
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
-19.23%
4 733
SANDS CHINA LTD.
-18.13%
35 475
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
7.14%
34 470
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
37.19%
26 803
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
-1.07%
15 241
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB
131.42%
13 697
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group
Slave