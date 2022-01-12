Australia's Crown Resorts to consider revised $6.5 bln Blackstone offer

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd is planning to favourably consider a higher offer from U.S. investment giant Blackstone Inc that valued it at A$8.87 billion ($6.46 billion), the casino firm said on Thursday.

Blackstone has now offered Crown shareholders A$13.10 per share compared to the previous bid of A$12.50, which was termed as not "compelling https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-crown-says-blackstones-62-bln-buyout-offer-not-compelling-2021-12-01/#:~:text=N)%20%246.2%20billion%20buyout%20offer,inquiries%20for%20a%20revised%20proposal ".

Following the latest offer, Crown Resorts said https://events.miraqle.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20220113/02475175.pdf it will engage with Blackstone on a non-exclusive basis and provide the investment manager "the opportunity to finalise its due diligence inquiries".

If Blackstone makes a binding offer of at least A$13.10 per share and if there are no superior offers, Crown said its board aims to recommend it to shareholders to "vote in favour of the proposal".

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3727 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)