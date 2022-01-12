Log in
    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
Australia's Crown Resorts to consider revised $6.5 bln Blackstone offer

01/12/2022 | 05:14pm EST
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd is planning to favourably consider a higher offer from U.S. investment giant Blackstone Inc that valued it at A$8.87 billion ($6.46 billion), the casino firm said on Thursday.

Blackstone has now offered Crown shareholders A$13.10 per share compared to the previous bid of A$12.50, which was termed as not "compelling https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-crown-says-blackstones-62-bln-buyout-offer-not-compelling-2021-12-01/#:~:text=N)%20%246.2%20billion%20buyout%20offer,inquiries%20for%20a%20revised%20proposal ".

Following the latest offer, Crown Resorts said https://events.miraqle.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20220113/02475175.pdf it will engage with Blackstone on a non-exclusive basis and provide the investment manager "the opportunity to finalise its due diligence inquiries".

If Blackstone makes a binding offer of at least A$13.10 per share and if there are no superior offers, Crown said its board aims to recommend it to shareholders to "vote in favour of the proposal".

Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 1.3727 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 0.86% 122.34 Delayed Quote.-6.25%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 0.17% 11.63 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 064 M 1 503 M 1 503 M
Net income 2022 -47,9 M -34,9 M -34,9 M
Net Debt 2022 452 M 329 M 329 M
P/E ratio 2022 -261x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 7 875 M 5 728 M 5 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 12 489
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Steven B. McCann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zygmunt Edward Switkowski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven J. Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED-2.93%5 655
EVOLUTION AB-7.48%28 119
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.85%27 214
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.47%22 861
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED0.96%21 196
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-3.80%19 235