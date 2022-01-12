Australia's Crown Resorts to consider revised $6.5 bln Blackstone offer

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd is
planning to favourably consider a higher offer from U.S.
investment giant Blackstone Inc that valued it at A$8.87
billion ($6.46 billion), the casino firm said on Thursday.
Blackstone has now offered Crown shareholders A$13.10 per
share compared to the previous bid of A$12.50, which was termed
as not "compelling https://www.reuters.com/business/australias-crown-says-blackstones-62-bln-buyout-offer-not-compelling-2021-12-01/#:~:text=N)%20%246.2%20billion%20buyout%20offer,inquiries%20for%20a%20revised%20proposal
".
Following the latest offer, Crown Resorts said https://events.miraqle.com/DownloadFile.axd?file=/Report/ComNews/20220113/02475175.pdf
it will engage with Blackstone on a non-exclusive basis and
provide the investment manager "the opportunity to finalise its
due diligence inquiries".
If Blackstone makes a binding offer of at least A$13.10 per
share and if there are no superior offers, Crown said its board
aims to recommend it to shareholders to "vote in favour of the
proposal".
Blackstone did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
($1 = 1.3727 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)