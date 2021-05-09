Log in
    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
Crown Receives Merger Proposal from Rival Star; Blackstone Lifts Bid

05/09/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said it received a proposal from rival The Star Entertainment Group Ltd. to merge the two companies, just as Blackstone Group Inc. increased its previously announced bid for Crown.

Crown, which operates casinos in Melbourne and Perth and recently completed a new skyscraper on Sydney's waterfront, said it has not yet formed a view on the merits of the proposals.

Crown also announced that it has appointed Steve McCann as its new chief executive. Mr. McCann is currently group chief executive of real-estate developer Lendlease Group.

Star's merger proposal contemplates a nil-premium share exchange ratio of 2.68 Star shares for each Crown share. The merger proposal also includes a cash alternative of 12.50 Australian dollars (US$9.81) per Crown share, subject to a cap of 25% of Crown's total shares.

Assuming the cash alternative is fully taken up, the proposal would result in the merged entity being 59% owned by Crown shareholders and 41% by Star shareholders. Star said the share exchange would value Crown shares at more than A$14 per share.

Meanwhile, Blackstone said it would increase its offer to A$12.35 per share for Crown. That's an increase of 50 Australian cents per share over its prior offer.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-21 1858ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 0.17% 12.12 End-of-day quote.25.86%
LENDLEASE GROUP -0.25% 12.05 End-of-day quote.-8.02%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.94% 90.04 Delayed Quote.38.93%
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.26% 3.91 End-of-day quote.6.25%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 596 M 1 253 M 1 253 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -99,4 M -99,4 M
Net Debt 2021 901 M 707 M 707 M
P/E ratio 2021 -68,2x
Yield 2021 0,69%
Capitalization 8 207 M 6 441 M 6 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,18 AUD
Last Close Price 12,12 AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,4%
Spread / Average Target -7,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helen Anne Coonan Executive Chairman
Steven Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonia Korsanos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED25.86%6 441
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB92.69%41 025
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.71%37 360
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.47%36 002
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.05%35 904
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.42.39%22 070