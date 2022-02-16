Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Crown Resorts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:22:12 pm
12.585 AUD   +0.20%
05:47pCrown Resorts posts half-year loss on COVID restrictions, regulatory costs
RE
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : 2022 Half Year Results - Presentation Slides
PU
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : Appendix 4D - 2022 Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown Resorts 1st Half Net Loss Increases After Properties Shut Due to Covid-19

02/16/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said its net loss deepened in the fiscal first half, as Covid-19 prompted the closure of some of its properties for much of the period.

Crown said its statutory net loss was 196.3 million Australian dollars (US$141 million) in the six months ended in December, compared to a net loss of about A$120 million in the prior period. Revenue, however, rose 34% to A$778.6 million. Theoretical earnings before interest, tax and other items, or Ebitda, was A$28.8 million, down about 80%--a measure that strips out volatility in VIP win rates.

No interim dividend was declared.

"Crown's first half performance reflects the continued challenging operating conditions as a result of Covid-19 as well as the impact of ongoing regulatory matters," said Chief Executive Steve McCann.

Looking ahead, Crown said the outbreak of the Omicron variant in recent months had adversely impacted trading to start the calendar year. It said average weekly revenue at Crown Melbourne, for example, was down 16% in the first six weeks of the calendar year.

The company said its outlook is uncertain, noting that the outcomes of various regulatory matters and litigation are unknown. It also said the unclear timing of the Western Australia border opening creates uncertainty for the business performance of its casino in Perth in the fiscal second half.

Crown, however, said it remains confident in the underlying value of the business and that it is ready to leverage its assets to take advantage of pent-up demand as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Crown has been faced with numerous inquiries from regulators over its business practices that could threaten its casino licenses. Earlier this week, Crown said it had agreed to a $6.3 billion takeover by Blackstone Inc., following a roughly yearlong effort by the U.S. private-equity giant to acquire the company.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1756ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.46% 126.78 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 0.20% 12.585 Delayed Quote.5.35%
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
05:47pCrown Resorts posts half-year loss on COVID restrictions, regulatory costs
RE
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : 2022 Half Year Results - Presentation Slides
PU
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : Appendix 4D - 2022 Half Year Results
PU
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : announces 2022 Half Year Results
PU
02/15Blackstone takes £4.7bn bet on troubled Aussie gambling group
AQ
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Intel, Pfizer, AMD
02/14LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed comments increase rate hike worries
02/14SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Monday
MT
02/14MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 14, 2022
02/14Blackstone Secures $6.3 Billion Deal to Acquire Australia's Crown Resorts
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 045 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
Net income 2022 -46,3 M -33,2 M -33,2 M
Net Debt 2022 418 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 -318x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 8 505 M 6 104 M 6 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 489
Free-Float 53,2%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 12,56 AUD
Average target price 12,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven B. McCann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zygmunt Edward Switkowski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven J. Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED5.35%6 093
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-5.99%26 175
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.74%25 663
EVOLUTION AB-16.03%24 881
SANDS CHINA LTD21.42%22 872
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-7.87%19 240