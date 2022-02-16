Crown Resorts : 2022 Half Year Results - Presentation Slides

Crown Resorts Limited Results Overview

Crown's first half performance reflects the continued challenging operating conditions as a result of COVID-19 as well as the impact of ongoing regulatory matters

Crown Melbourne was closed for 96 days in the first half. Operations recommenced in October 2021, with improving trends in the business towards the end of the reporting period as restrictions eased

Similarly, Crown Sydney's non-gaming operations were closed for 102 days in the period. The business showed improving trends upon re-opening, however operational constraints and limited domestic and international travel continue to weigh on overall financial performance. Whilst no official opening date has been confirmed in relation to the opening of gaming in Sydney, Crown is targeting to be in a position to announce the opening of the gaming floor shortly

Crown Perth delivered a solid result, with stable performance following a short-term closure to begin the half. On an underlying basis, EBITDA was down around 20% as the business cycled the strong performance in the prior year

Crown is carrying an inflated cost base, with corporate costs approximately $50 million higher than the pcp, primarily relating to higher legal and consulting fees associated with various regulatory processes. Corporate costs are expected to be lower in the second half following the conclusion of the Victorian Royal Commission and evidentiary hearings of the Perth Casino Royal Commission

Significant investment in resourcing and remediation is continuing, with the current cost of the Financial Crime, Risk, Compliance and Responsible Gaming teams across Melbourne and Perth almost $30 million higher than the equivalent cost in F19

Trading performance to begin the calendar year has been subdued, with the emergence of the Omicron variant impacting patronage and operational capacities in Melbourne and Sydney. Perth has been similarly affected, with increased uncertainty from COVID-19 and the recent imposition of new restrictions impacting patronage to the property

Crown is focused on selling all remaining Crown Sydney apartments by 30 June 2022, with receipt of the final approximately $275 million in expected settlement proceeds subject to timing of the sales

At 31 December 2021, Crown's net debt position was approximately $950 million (excluding working capital cash), and total liquidity was approximately $700 million