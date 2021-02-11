Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Crown Resorts Limited    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts CEO holds on to job, third director resigns

02/11/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

(Reuters) - Crown Resorts said on Friday that Ken Barton was still its top boss, although a third director had resigned over a scathing report that had deemed the Australian casino operator unfit to hold a gambling licence for its new Sydney casino.

Barton's role with the casino giant is still being considered, Crown said, while announcing Andrew Demetriou's resignation as a director.

Tuesday's report, a year-long inquiry commissioned by the New South Wales state gambling watchdog, laid bare allegations of widespread money laundering and governance failures at Crown, calling for sweeping changes to its board and culture.

Barton was singled out in the report as "no match for what is needed."

The other two directors who left the company on Wednesday represented major shareholder James Packer.

A second regulator on Thursday in the state of Victoria added further pressure on Barton and another director, asking whether they are suitable to be associated with Crown's Melbourne casino.

The Victorian watchdog now has several active investigations into Crown, its CEO said.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
11:56aCROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts CEO holds on to job, third director re..
RE
11:23aCROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts says CEO has not resigned
RE
02/10CROWN RESORTS : Second Australian gaming regulator adds to pressure on Crown Res..
RE
02/10CROWN RESORTS : Second gaming regulator adds to pressure on Australia's Crown
RE
02/09CROWN RESORTS : Two directors exit Australia's Crown board after damning report
RE
02/09CROWN RESORTS : Two Crown Resorts directors resign after critical regulator repo..
RE
02/09CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts needs changes to 'save itself', regula..
RE
02/08CROWN RESORTS : Inquiry finds Crown Resorts unfit to run its Sydney casino
AQ
02/08CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts unfit for Sydney gambling licence - re..
RE
02/08CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licenc..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 588 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
Net income 2021 -51,0 M -39,6 M -39,6 M
Net Debt 2021 855 M 662 M 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 -135x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 6 805 M 5 280 M 5 275 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,18 AUD
Last Close Price 10,05 AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kennneth M. Barton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer
Helen Anne Coonan Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Deputy Chairman
Harold Charles Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED4.36%5 136
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.44%38 636
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.44%35 638
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.82%33 798
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB16.08%24 762
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.31.50%17 563
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ