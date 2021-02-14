Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts CEO resigns after damning inquiry report

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Chief Executive
Officer Ken Barton resigned on Monday after an inquiry into
money laundering allegations found he was not fit for the job,
putting its gambling licence in jeopardy.
Current chair Helen Coonan would assume the role of
executive chairman on an interim basis, effective immediately,
while the board searched for a new CEO, Crown said in a
statement.
Andrew Demetriou, the chairman of Crown Melbourne where the
alleged money laundering took place, resigned on Friday, days
after two other directors representing major shareholder James
Packer also stepped down.
The report, a year-long inquiry commissioned by the New
South Wales state gambling watchdog, laid bare allegations of
widespread money laundering and governance failures at Crown,
calling for sweeping changes to its board and culture.
The report singled Barton out as "no match for what is
needed at the helm of a casino licensee" and said that the
regulator could not have confidence in dealing with him.
"Assuming the role of executive chairman is a decision I
have not taken lightly but the Board feels it provides
leadership stability and certainty at this important time for
the business," Coonan said in Monday's statement.
"The Board is determined to maintain the momentum as Crown
takes significant steps to improve our governance, compliance
and culture," she said.
(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in
Bengaluru
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)