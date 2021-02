Feb 15 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Chief Executive Officer Ken Barton resigned on Monday after an inquiry deemed the Australian casino operator unfit to hold a gambling licence for its new Sydney casino.

Helen Coonan will assume the role of executive chairman on an interim basis, effective immediately, Crown said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)