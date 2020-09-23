Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Crown Resorts Limited    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts CEO says VIP gamblers a higher risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

The CEO of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd said on Wednesday the company's holiday package clients posed a higher risk of money laundering breaches than other gamblers, and acknowledged it could do more to prevent illegal payments.

The evidence came during an inquiry ordered by the New South Wales state government last year after local media reported Crown hired tour operators with ties to drug traffickers to bring wealthy Chinese gamblers into its Australian resorts - allegations the A$6.2 billion ($4.42 billion) company emphatically denied in full-page newspaper advertisements.

"It's certainly a higher risk than other customers, yes," Ken Barton told the inquiry, when asked about hiring tour or "junket" operators to bring in gamblers, as is common in the global gaming industry.

"The entry point of risk with junkets starts off as high. We have to accept that they're high-risk when we start the relationship," added Barton, who was promoted from the role of chief financial officer in January.

Like casino operators around the world, Crown has experienced a sharp downturn in foreign tour-based, or "VIP", turnover, largely from China, because of border closures and enforced shutdowns to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

But the company has for years targeted VIP gamblers as a growth prospect as it gets closer to opening a A$2.2 billion casino resort in Sydney slated for December.

Barton told the inquiry the company had previously focused on compliance and reporting of risks of breaching anti-money laundering laws, but "the ability to go beyond that and be proactive at eliminating risk ... is something that is incumbent on us to do and we have the capability of doing over time".

The inquiry continues.

By Byron Kaye

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
04:10aCROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts CEO says VIP gamblers a higher risk
RE
08/19CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts bets on domestic gamblers as virus ham..
RE
08/18Australia shares gain on boost from healthcare, NZ retreats
RE
08/18CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts bets on domestic gamblers as virus ham..
RE
08/18CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts posts 80% drop in annual profit on vir..
RE
08/14CROWN RESORTS LIMITED : annual earnings release
06/22Layoffs in corporate Australia, New Zealand as coronavirus crisis deepens
RE
06/08Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown
RE
04/30Pandemic-hit Macau casinos look to play the long game with cash pile
RE
04/29Blackstone-Managed Fund Buys 10% Stake in Crown Resorts
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 872 M 1 333 M 1 333 M
Net income 2021 25,9 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 911 M 649 M 649 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,0x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 6 094 M 4 374 M 4 340 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,52 AUD
Last Close Price 9,00 AUD
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kennneth M. Barton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Helen Anne Coonan Chairman
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer
John Henry Alexander Executive Director
Michael Roy Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED-25.06%4 374
SANDS CHINA LTD.-26.17%32 097
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-7.32%29 774
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC18.99%22 990
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-13.42%13 359
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB102.77%11 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group