Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Crown Resorts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts appoints Ziggy Switkowski as chairman

08/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

(Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd said on Thursday it had appointed Ziggy Switkowski as chairman to succeed Helen Coonan as a broader inquiry that could see the casino operator lose its licences nears an end.

Switkowski, currently non-executive chairman at broadband provider NBN Co after a string of roles at different telcos, will join Crown once regulatory clearances are received while insider Jane Halton will take on the role in the interim, the company said.

Australia's most powerful inquiry, called the Royal Commission, is currently assessing whether Crown can hold gambling licences in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney after it was accused of ties to money laundering.

Earlier this month, the chief executive of Crown's Melbourne operations, the company's biggest revenue generator, left after just eight months in the position.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
05:11aCROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts appoints Ziggy Switkowski as chairman
RE
08/20Star Takeover of Crown Jewel 'Still Stacks Up'
CI
08/17STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Australian casino operator Star seeks more gaming machines ..
RE
08/13Investment banks in Australia shop for talent after raid by startups
RE
08/05CROWN RESORTS : Temporarily Closes Melbourne Facility Following New COVID-19 Loc..
MT
08/03CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown plays pandemic card as it pleads to keep casin..
RE
08/02CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown says Melbourne boss to step down amid inquiry
RE
08/02CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts says Melbourne boss to step down
RE
08/02Crown Resorts Announces Management Changes
CI
07/27CROWN RESORTS : to Resume Operations at Melbourne Facility
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 508 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2021 -196 M -142 M -142 M
Net Debt 2021 972 M 704 M 704 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,8x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 6 365 M 4 621 M 4 615 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,87x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,40 AUD
Average target price 11,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven B. McCann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helen Anne Coonan Executive Chairman
Steven Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED-2.39%4 621
EVOLUTION AB77.96%36 705
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.23%34 793
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-19.67%27 047
SANDS CHINA LTD.-28.49%25 315
DRAFTKINGS INC.29.10%24 250