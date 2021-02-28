Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Crown Resorts Limited    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts director quits over ties to billionaire shareholder

02/28/2021 | 05:18pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne

(Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday that director John Poynton quit the board after a regulator ruled he was insufficiently independent of the company's biggest shareholder, James Packer.

Poynton's departure is the latest in a string of executive exits at the casino operator that is one-third owned by billionaire Packer, after an inquiry accused it of widespread money laundering and governance issues.

Poynton was on Crown's board since 2018 as a representative of Packer's private company. After a regulator rebuked Packer's control over the board, Poynton said last month that he was ending his arrangement with Packer and would stay as an independent director.

But on Monday Crown Executive Chair Helen Coonan said the regulator, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA), considered it appropriate that Poynton step down "due to a perceived lack of independence arising out of his past relationship" with Packer.

Poynton agreed to resign "despite no adverse findings by the commissioner in the ILGA inquiry in relation to his suitability, integrity or performance", Coonan said.

Three Australian states have either held or said they would hold inquiries into Crown since Australian media reports accused the company of doing business with tour operators with ties to organised crime.

Crown initially denied the allegations but admitted at the Sydney inquiry in 2020 that some of the claims were true.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft, Byron Kaye and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 602 M 1 235 M 1 235 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -97,6 M -97,6 M
Net Debt 2021 828 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 -56,0x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 6 738 M 5 198 M 5 195 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,50 AUD
Last Close Price 9,95 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helen Anne Coonan Executive Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Deputy Chairman
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonia Korsanos Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED3.32%5 198
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED17.68%39 704
SANDS CHINA LTD.6.61%37 859
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.46%33 832
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB25.96%26 517
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.25.81%19 461
