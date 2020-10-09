Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts hit by a second regulator over misconduct claims

SYDNEY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An Australian regulator said on
Friday it has begun disciplinary proceedings against casino
giant Crown Resorts Ltd after media reports accused it
of failing to vet foreign gamblers, a second watchdog to take
action over the claims.
The state regulator of Victoria, where Crown has its
flagship casino in the city of Melbourne, said it had asked the
company to explain why it should not be punished "for failing to
ensure that controls regarding junket participants were
implemented".
Junkets are tours arranged by third parties to bring
gamblers into casinos, often from China where gambling is
banned.
The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation
(VCGLR) said it would decide on disciplinary action based on
Crown's response, including a possible fine or order the company
to take its own corrective action.
Australia has a piecemeal regulatory system of vetting
junket operators and their clients, but the authorities
generally expect casino operators to have their own controls to
protect against money laundering and organised crime.
A Crown representative was not immediately available for
comment.
The action rounds off a bruising week for the company
founded and one-third owned by billionaire James Packer, who
acknowledged a host of corporate governance shortcomings at an
inquiry in neighbouring New South Wales state where Crown plans
to open a new casino in Sydney.
In 2019, a series of Australian media reports accused Crown
of doing business with tour operators with links to organised
crime, among other allegations denied by the company at the
time. That set off probes in both states.
The NSW inquiry, which involves public hearings, is underway
and due to issue its final report in February 2021, but the
Victorian regulator has ended its investigation, a spokesperson
said in an email.
The topics the Victorian regulator investigated included
"how internal controls at Crown could be strengthened to better
ensure that the management and operation of the casino remains
free from criminal influence or exploitation", it added.
After the media reports, Crown took out full-page newspaper
advertisements attacking the coverage as part of a deceitful
campaign. But at the NSW inquiry Packer and top Crown executives
acknowledged some assertions in the advertisements were
incorrect.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)