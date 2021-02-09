Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts 'not suitable' to hold gambling licence - report

SYDNEY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd
was not a "suitable person" to hold a gambling licence
for its Sydney casino, a report commissioned by an industry
regulator said on Monday, although it added the casino giant
could become compliant if it made changes.
Crown was granted a gambling licence for a A$2.2 billion
($1.70 billion) casino tower in Sydney several years ago, but
Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) suspended the
licence pending a review prompted by media reports alleging
company dealings with organised crime groups.
The report by retired judge Patricia Bergin stated "no" in
response to a question about whether the company was determined
to be "a suitable person" to hold a gambling licence.
However, Bergin added that Crown could engage in a process
of "conversion to suitability" that would require a restructure
of its board.
"If Crown is to survive this turmoil and convert itself into
a company that can be regarded as a suitable person ... there is
little doubt that it could achieve a fresh start and emerge a
very much stronger and better organisation," Bergin wrote in the
report.
Bergin recommended a 10% limit on casino shareholdings in
the state without specific approval, a limit well below the
35.9% holding of Crown's largest shareholder, James Packer.
The New South Wales state ILGA began a review of the
complex's gambling licence in 2019 following media articles
about Crown's Melbourne casino that alleged the company
knowingly did business with organised crime groups and turned a
blind eye to money laundering.
Crown initially denied the reports in full-page newspaper
advertisements. But company executives testifying at the ILGA
inquiry acknowledged the possibility of money laundering taking
place at the Melbourne casino.
The company has pegged its future growth to the 75-floor
tower complex, which is Sydney's tallest and houses a hotel,
retail shops, restaurants, bars and residential accommodation
along with the planned casino. The company pressed ahead with a
December grand opening of the tower, designed to impress
tourists with sweeping harbour views although Australia's
borders remain closed because of COVID-19.
($1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Jane Wardell)