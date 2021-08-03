Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Crown Resorts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown plays pandemic card as it pleads to keep casino licence

08/03/2021 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd warned on Tuesday its staff and shareholders would suffer if its main operating licence is cancelled over money laundering allegations.

Crown's lawyer told a government-appointed commission of inquiry that evidence of wrongdoing at the company's casino in Melbourne left commissioners open to conclude that Crown was "not a presently suitable person to hold the casino licence".

But cancelling the licence or forcing a sale or break-up would have negative consequences for the tourism industry and Crown's "mum and dad" shareholders, lawyer Michael Borsky said.

"There would, on any view, be enormous disruption and possible financial hardship for so many, when so many are already living under great uncertainty and hardship as a result of the pandemic," he said.

Crown, 37%-owned by billionaire founder James Packer, has been embroiled in legal battles and scandal since allegations of money laundering at its Melbourne casino emerged in 2019. The company has three casinos in Australia, but its Melbourne property brings in three quarters of its profit.

Government-appointed lawyers at the Melbourne inquiry have argued Crown should be de-licenced for its failure to repair a culture that turned a blind eye to money laundering and organised crime, and for letting Packer act as a shadow-director.

A separate inquiry into its new A$2.2 billion ($1.6 billion) resort in Sydney found Crown unsuitable for a licence in New South Wales state, while another inquiry into a third casino, in Perth, Western Australia, is underway.

Borsky invoked the company's standing as the state of Victoria's biggest single-site employer, with 11,500 staff, and said there was no guarantee a new owner "would seamlessly take on the full workforce without disruption or prejudice".

Shareholders "must and will take pain" from any penalties related to the Melbourne inquiry, he said. But the company had 46,000 minor investors, and cancellation of Crown's licence "would impose great financial losses".

Earlier on Tuesday, Crown said the CEO of its Melbourne casino was stepping down.

The Melbourne inquiry continues.

($1 = 1.3578 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Byron Kaye


© Reuters 2021
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
12:44aCROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown plays pandemic card as it pleads to keep casin..
RE
08/02CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown says Melbourne boss to step down amid inquiry
RE
08/02CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts says Melbourne boss to step down
RE
07/27CROWN RESORTS : to Resume Operations at Melbourne Facility
MT
07/27CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown Resorts pays $45 million to regulator in tax u..
RE
07/26CROWN RESORTS : Western Australian Royal Commission Extends Crown Resorts Invest..
MT
07/26Australia shares end flat as energy, gold stocks drag
RE
07/25CROWN RESORTS : Australia's Crown says Perth casino inquiry timeline extended to..
RE
07/25CROWN RESORTS : says Perth casino inquiry deadline extended to March 2022
RE
07/23CROWN RESORTS : Star Entertainment Group Withdraws Proposal to Merge with Crown ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 508 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
Net income 2021 -196 M -144 M -144 M
Net Debt 2021 972 M 716 M 716 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,1x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 6 047 M 4 456 M 4 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,93 AUD
Average target price 11,48 AUD
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven B. McCann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helen Anne Coonan Executive Chairman
Steven Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED-7.27%4 456
EVOLUTION AB79.68%37 507
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-12.67%29 917
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-13.94%29 497
SANDS CHINA LTD.-22.91%27 646
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.74%19 534