Crown Resorts : Australian regulator's licence suspension to delay opening of Crown Resorts casino

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - An Australian gambling regulator
said on Wednesday it was suspending the licence of casino giant
Crown Resorts Ltd until completion of an inquiry,
delaying the company's plan to open a A$2.2 billion resort in
Sydney next month.
"We've reverted to Crown that we're not comfortable with
their gaming operations until we receive the report," Philip
Crawford, the chair of the New South Wales Independent Liquor &
Gaming Authority (ILGA), told reporters in Sydney.
Crown had planned to open its 75-floor waterfront casino in
mid-December, ahead of the late January date by which the
inquiry into its operations will recommend if it should keep its
licence.
