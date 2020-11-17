Log in
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
Crown Resorts : Australian regulator's licence suspension to delay opening of Crown Resorts casino

11/17/2020

SYDNEY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - An Australian gambling regulator said on Wednesday it was suspending the licence of casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd until completion of an inquiry, delaying the company's plan to open a A$2.2 billion resort in Sydney next month.

"We've reverted to Crown that we're not comfortable with their gaming operations until we receive the report," Philip Crawford, the chair of the New South Wales Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority (ILGA), told reporters in Sydney.

Crown had planned to open its 75-floor waterfront casino in mid-December, ahead of the late January date by which the inquiry into its operations will recommend if it should keep its licence. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 664 M 1 213 M 1 213 M
Net income 2021 -23,4 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2021 901 M 656 M 656 M
P/E ratio 2021 -282x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 6 568 M 4 796 M 4 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
