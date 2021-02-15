Log in
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
9.97 AUD   +0.81%
11:55aCROWN RESORTS : Australian state watchdog tells Crown Resorts it is unsuitable for gaming licence
RE
02/14CROWN RESORTS' : CEO Steps Down
MT
02/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Crown Resorts : Australian state watchdog tells Crown Resorts it is unsuitable for gaming licence

02/15/2021 | 05:55pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Crown Casino complex is pictured in Melbourne

(Reuters) - The New South Wales (NSW) state gambling watchdog considers Crown Resorts unfit to hold a gaming licence for its flagship Sydney casino, Crown said on Tuesday, a week after an inquiry found widespread money laundering and governance issues.

The casino operator said the state gambling watchdog gave it a notice in a letter after its Sydney casino breached a clause of the VIP Gaming Management Agreement.

The watchdog has now begun a consultation process and invited Crown to address the authority, it said.

A report issued last week calling for sweeping changes to Crown's board and culture was the culmination of a year-long inquiry commissioned by the NSW gambling watchdog that found criminal conduct took place at Crown's Melbourne casino.

Since then, Crown's chief executive and three other directors have resigned, while another broke links with major shareholder James Packer, whose influence on the company was also criticised.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 618 M 1 259 M 1 259 M
Net income 2021 -51,0 M -39,7 M -39,7 M
Net Debt 2021 852 M 663 M 663 M
P/E ratio 2021 -134x
Yield 2021 1,78%
Capitalization 6 751 M 5 257 M 5 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,91 AUD
Last Close Price 9,97 AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kennneth M. Barton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer
Helen Anne Coonan Chairman
John Stephen Horvath Deputy Chairman
Harold Charles Mitchell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED3.53%5 194
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.44%38 633
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.44%35 374
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.01%34 048
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB24.28%26 512
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.37.57%18 373
