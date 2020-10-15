Crown Resorts : Director of Australia's Crown cites "pressure" over faulty advert as AGM looms

SYDNEY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A director of Australia's Crown
Resorts Ltd told an inquiry she felt pressured by its
then-chairman to sign a now-discredited newspaper advert
attacking negative media coverage, just as shareholders on
Thursday called for her to be voted out.
Jane Halton, a former top bureaucrat who sits on several
company boards and chairs global vaccine advocate Coalition for
Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said she later became aware
the ad featuring her signature contained false information.
Halton's evidence came during a government inquiry to decide
whether Crown can keep its licence to operate casinos, just two
months before it is scheduled to open a A$2.2 billion ($1.57
billion), 75-floor tower in Sydney - and a week before Halton
seeks board re-election at Crown's annual general meeting (AGM).
Asked by a lawyer at the inquiry, Nicole Sharp, if she felt
pressured to sign the full-page advert which called media
reports a "deceitful campaign", Halton said, "Yes, Ms Sharp".
Asked from whom she felt pressure, Halton said, "Certainly
the chairman, I can be confident of that." She said she also
felt pressure from some independent directors.
Then-chairman John Alexander also previously agreed with the
inquiry that some claims in the advert were untrue.
Reuters could not immediately reach Alexander for comment.
Crown did not respond to a request for comment.
The inquiry was sparked by reports saying Crown did business
with tour, or "junket", operators with suspected links to
organised crime. Crown responded at the time through an advert
in which the board said the company used a single, Hong
Kong-listed junket.
Halton said she now accepted Crown actually did business
with several junkets at the time - none listed in Hong Kong.
Asked about Crown's claim in the advert that it had a
"robust" vetting process for junkets, Halton said, "I accept it
was not robust. There was a process that was robust (but) it
could have been better."
During the testimony, the Australian Council of
Superannuation Investors (ACSI) - representing owners of about
7% of Crown stock - called for shareholders to vote against
Halton and two other directors standing for re-election on Oct.
22.
"Investors will be looking for director accountability for
their oversight of governance failures identified" during the
inquiry, ACSI Chief Executive Louise Davidson said in a
statement.
"What we have heard in the inquiry reflects poorly on the
board as a whole. A number of long-serving directors should be
considering their position in light of what has emerged."
($1 = 1.4017 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)