By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. rejected a takeover offer from U.S. private-equity firm Blackstone Group Inc., saying the proposal undervalued the company and presented too much regulatory uncertainty.

Separately, Crown said it had asked rival Star Entertainment Group Ltd. for more information on Star's proposal for merge with Crown.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-21 1942ET