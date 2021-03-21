Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Crown Resorts Limited    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Crown Resorts : Australia's Crown Resorts receives $6.2 billion buyout offer from Blackstone

03/21/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

(Reuters) - Casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd said on Monday it received a buyout offer from private equity company Blackstone Group Inc that values the company at A$8.02 billion ($6.19 billion).

The offer was priced at A$11.85 per share, a premium of 20.2% to Crown's closing price of A$9.86 on Friday.

Crown said its board had not yet formed a view on the merits of the proposal.

Blackstone currently has a 10% stake in Crown which it bought from Macau's Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd in April last year, making it the second-largest holder in Crown after the company's billionaire founder James Packer.

($1 = 1.2967 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
05:43pCROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts receives $6.2 billion buyout offer fr..
RE
05:43pCROWN RESORTS  : Gets Takeover Proposal from Blackstone
DJ
05:22pCROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts receives buyout bid from Blackstone G..
RE
03/05CROWN RESORTS  : Western Australia's Inquiry into Crown Resorts' Perth Unit to P..
MT
03/05CROWN RESORTS  : Western Australia upgrades Crown Resorts inquiry to Royal Commi..
RE
03/04CROWN RESORTS  : Regulatory Puts Review of Crown Resorts' Melbourne Unit on Hold..
MT
03/04CROWN RESORTS  : under fire for underpaying staff
AQ
02/28CROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts director quits over ties to billionai..
RE
02/28CROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts Perth casino chairman resigns
RE
02/22CROWN RESORTS  : Third Australian state to hold powerful inquiry into Crown Reso..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 602 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -97,7 M -97,7 M
Net Debt 2021 828 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 -55,5x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 6 677 M 5 172 M 5 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Resorts Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,40 AUD
Last Close Price 9,86 AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helen Anne Coonan Executive Chairman
Steven Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
John Stephen Horvath Deputy Chairman
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED2.39%5 249
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC16.78%41 049
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED18.84%40 606
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.01%40 113
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB45.48%28 037
DRAFTKINGS INC.54.60%26 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ