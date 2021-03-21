Log in
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
Crown Resorts : Gets Takeover Proposal from Blackstone

03/21/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
By David Winning

SYDNEY--Crown Resorts Ltd. said it is a takeover target of Blackstone Group Inc., which has made a buyout proposal valuing the casino operator at 8.02 billion Australian dollars (US$6.19 billion).

Crown said Blackstone's proposal is worth A$11.85 a share in cash, representing a premium of around 20% on its closing price on Friday. Blackstone already owns 9.99% of the company.

Crown said the proposal was conditional on regulatory confirmation that a Blackstone-owned Crown is considered suitable to own and operate the Sydney, Melbourne and Perth casino licenses.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-21 1742ET

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED -0.40% 9.86 End-of-day quote.2.39%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.77% 72.47 Delayed Quote.11.82%
All news about CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
05:43pCROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts receives $6.2 billion buyout offer fr..
RE
05:43pCROWN RESORTS  : Gets Takeover Proposal from Blackstone
DJ
05:22pCROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts receives buyout bid from Blackstone G..
RE
03/05CROWN RESORTS  : Western Australia's Inquiry into Crown Resorts' Perth Unit to P..
MT
03/05CROWN RESORTS  : Western Australia upgrades Crown Resorts inquiry to Royal Commi..
RE
03/04CROWN RESORTS  : Regulatory Puts Review of Crown Resorts' Melbourne Unit on Hold..
MT
03/04CROWN RESORTS  : under fire for underpaying staff
AQ
02/28CROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts director quits over ties to billionai..
RE
02/28CROWN RESORTS  : Australia's Crown Resorts Perth casino chairman resigns
RE
02/22CROWN RESORTS  : Third Australian state to hold powerful inquiry into Crown Reso..
RE
More news
Sales 2021 1 602 M 1 236 M 1 236 M
Net income 2021 -127 M -97,7 M -97,7 M
Net Debt 2021 828 M 639 M 639 M
P/E ratio 2021 -55,5x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 6 677 M 5 172 M 5 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 12 166
Free-Float 53,9%
Technical analysis trends CROWN RESORTS LIMITED
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Helen Anne Coonan Executive Chairman
Steven Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
John Stephen Horvath Deputy Chairman
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED2.39%5 249
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC16.78%41 049
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED18.84%40 606
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.01%40 113
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB45.48%28 037
DRAFTKINGS INC.54.60%26 944
