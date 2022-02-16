Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Crown Resorts Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CWN   AU000000CWN6

CROWN RESORTS LIMITED

(CWN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 06:22:19 pm
12.585 AUD   +0.20%
05:47pCrown Resorts posts half-year loss on COVID restrictions, regulatory costs
RE
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : 2022 Half Year Results - Presentation Slides
PU
05:34pCROWN RESORTS : Appendix 4D - 2022 Half Year Results
PU
Crown Resorts posts half-year loss on COVID restrictions, regulatory costs

02/16/2022 | 05:47pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd on Thursday reported a third consecutive half-yearly loss, as long spells of pandemic-related restrictions and regulatory costs continued to hurt operations.

The company, which recently backed a $6.5 billion offer for Crown from private equity firm Blackstone Inc, is struggling to rebuild its image following multiple Royal Commission enquiries.

"Emergence of the Omicron variant and the resulting significant increase in COVID-19 case numbers across both Victoria and New South Wales has had an impact on our trading performance to begin the calendar year," Chief Financial Officer Alan McGregor said.

The company posted a net loss of A$196.3 million ($141.22 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of A$120.9 million a year earlier.

Smaller peer Star Entertainment Group Ltd's first-half loss widened to A$73.7 million from A$51.2 million a year earlier, hurt by pandemic-related property shutdowns. ($1 = 1.3900 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE INC. 1.46% 126.78 Delayed Quote.-3.43%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 0.20% 12.585 Delayed Quote.5.35%
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -0.68% 3.65 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 045 M 1 468 M 1 468 M
Net income 2022 -46,3 M -33,2 M -33,2 M
Net Debt 2022 418 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 -318x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 8 505 M 6 104 M 6 104 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 489
Free-Float 53,2%
Managers and Directors
Steven B. McCann Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Alan McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zygmunt Edward Switkowski Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven J. Blackburn Chief Compliance & Financial Crimes Officer
Sarah Jane Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED5.35%6 093
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-5.99%26 175
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.74%25 663
EVOLUTION AB-16.03%24 881
SANDS CHINA LTD21.42%22 872
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-7.87%19 240