  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Crown Seal Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSC   TH0026010007

CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-28
47.25 THB   -0.53%
Crown Seal Public : Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in June 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Headline:

Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in June 2022

Security Symbol:

CSC

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Date 30-Jun-2022

Report on the results of the Exercise of preferred stock as follow

Name of

Number of converted

Number of non converted

Ratio (Preferred

Conversion

Number of shares derived

Number of remaining

Preferred

preferred stock

Price

Exercise Date

shares reserved

Stock

(shares)

preferred stock (shares)

shares : shares)

(baht/share)

from conversion (shares)

(shares)

Preferred

0

799,258

1.00 : 1.00

0.00

From

0

799,258

Shares of

30-Jun-2022 To

CSC(csc-p)

30-Jun-2022

Summary

Total excercised shares / converted shares (common

0

shares)

Signature ________________________________

(Mr.Opart Dhanvarjor)

Director and President

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Crown Seal pcl published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
