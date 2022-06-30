Crown Seal Public : Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in June 2022

Headline: Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in June 2022 Security Symbol: CSC Announcement Details Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5) Name of Company CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED Date 30-Jun-2022 Report on the results of the Exercise of preferred stock as follow Name of Number of converted Number of non converted Ratio (Preferred Conversion Number of shares derived Number of remaining Preferred preferred stock Price Exercise Date shares reserved Stock (shares) preferred stock (shares) shares : shares) (baht/share) from conversion (shares) (shares) Preferred 0 799,258 1.00 : 1.00 0.00 From 0 799,258 Shares of 30-Jun-2022 To CSC(csc-p) 30-Jun-2022 Summary Total excercised shares / converted shares (common 0 shares)

