Crown Seal Public : Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in June 2022

|
Headline:
|
|
Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in June 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Security Symbol:
|
CSC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Company CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date 30-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Report on the results of the Exercise of preferred stock as follow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of
|
Number of converted
|
Number of non converted
|
Ratio (Preferred
|
Conversion
|
|
|
Number of shares derived
|
Number of remaining
|
Preferred
|
preferred stock
|
|
Price
|
Exercise Date
|
shares reserved
|
Stock
|
(shares)
|
|
preferred stock (shares)
|
shares : shares)
|
(baht/share)
|
|
|
from conversion (shares)
|
(shares)
|
Preferred
|
0
|
|
799,258
|
1.00 : 1.00
|
0.00
|
From
|
0
|
799,258
|
|
Shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Jun-2022 To
|
|
|
|
CSC(csc-p)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Jun-2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total excercised shares / converted shares (common
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature ________________________________
(Mr.Opart Dhanvarjor)
Director and President
Authorized to sign on behalf of the company
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.
Disclaimer
Crown Seal pcl published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:06 UTC.