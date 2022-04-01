Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Crown Seal Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSC   TH0026010007

CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(CSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Crown Seal Public : Notification of Procedures for Submitting Meeting Attendance Request Form (E-Request) and Using Electronic Meeting Systems (E-AGM) on the Company's Website

04/01/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
01 Apr 2022 17:19:40
Headline
Notification of Procedures for Submitting Meeting Attendance Request Form (E-Request) and Using Electronic Meeting Systems (E-AGM) on the Company's Website
Symbol
CSC
Source
CSC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Crown Seal pcl published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 11:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:36aCROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Notification of Procedures for Submitting Meeting Attendance Request F..
PU
03/31CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in March 2022
PU
03/29CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Notification of the election of Director, Dividend payment, Amendment ..
PU
03/21CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Announcement of Invitation letter of the 2022 Annual General Meeting o..
PU
03/11CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Date for conversion of preferred shares to ordinary shares in March
PU
02/28CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Conversion of preferred shares into ordinary shares in February 2022
PU
02/28CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Appointment of director in replacement of resigning director
PU
02/28CROWN SEAL PUBLIC : Notification of the election of Director, Dividend payment, Amendment ..
PU
02/28Crown Seal Public Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/28Crown Seal Public Company Limited Proposes Dividend Payment for the Year 2021 Ended Dec..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 086 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
Net income 2022 205 M 6,16 M 6,16 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 5,52%
Capitalization 2 431 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,5%
Chart CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Crown Seal Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Panthep Supachaiyakit President & Director
Peerasage Sopakanit Deputy Vice President-Financial & Accounting
Dhep Vongvanich Co-Chairman
Rojrit Debhakam Co-Chairman
Ruj Tantsetthi Vice President-Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CROWN SEAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.61%73
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-21.44%7 842
APTARGROUP, INC.-2.99%7 703
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-5.49%2 037
FP CORPORATION-25.61%1 965
SCIENTEX BERHAD-15.24%1 495