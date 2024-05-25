May 25, 2024 at 09:23 am EDT

Yaan Enterprises Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 19.13 million compared to INR 11.51 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 19.29 million compared to INR 11.55 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 2.52 million compared to INR 0.445 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.81 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.81 compared to INR 0.14 a year ago.