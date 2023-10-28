Yaan Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Yaan Enterprises Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 2.69 million compared to INR 3.34 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 2.8 million compared to INR 3.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.105 million compared to INR 0.071 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.03 compared to INR 0.02 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 5.42 million compared to INR 8.93 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 5.61 million compared to INR 9 million a year ago. Net income was INR 0.331 million compared to INR 0.097 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.11 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.11 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago.