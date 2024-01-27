Yaan Enterprises Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Yaan Enterprises Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was INR 25.28 million compared to INR 4.09 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 25.41 million compared to INR 4.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.06 million compared to INR 0.088 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.66 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.66 compared to INR 0.03 a year ago.

For the nine months, sales was INR 30.7 million compared to INR 13.02 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 31.01 million compared to INR 13.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 2.39 million compared to INR 0.185 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.77 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago.