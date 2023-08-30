Recently, CRRC officially received the award letter for the "Melipilla and Batuko" EMU procurement project issued by Chile National Railroad (EFE). This is the largest railcar purchase order in the history of EFE. The project of "Melipilla and Batuko" EMU aims to upgrade and renovate Chilean railway facilities. The purchased EMU will be used on the two railway lines of EFE, namely Melipilla-Alameda and Batuko-Quinta Normal.

The EMU has an operating speed of 140km/k, and is suitable for 1676mm wide gauge lines. It comprises 3 cars, with a maximum capacity of about 800 people. The EMU will adopt advanced design concepts of light weight, intelligence and environmental friendliness, and will reserve room for upgrading lithium-ion traction batteries. It has a higher speed, a bigger capacity, and a wider body, and is lighter, more intelligent and more environmentally friendly. The EMU will be an upgraded project for EFE.

The delivery of the EMU is expected to start from 2025. After the EMU is put into operation, the passenger transportation capacity of EFE will be effectively improved, shortening the travel time between San Diego and Melipilla by two hours, and providing more convenient and comfortable transportation mode for the one million residents along the line.