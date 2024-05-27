Recently, the first train for Bishan-Tongliang Line of Chongqing Urban Rail Express rolled off the line at CRRC. The train adopts high-strength, high-rigidity and light-weight aluminum alloy body, and can satisfy the super-large single-car capacity need for 420 people. The maximum operating speed is 160km/h, and the highly integrated and efficient permanent magnet motor traction system meets the start, stop and rescue conditions on the largest slope of 50‰ in the mountainous city of Chongqing.

The blue hue painting looks goergeous and steady, symbolizing the unique convergence of two rivers in Chongqing. The open design of the driver's cabin makes it an integral part of the passenger compartment, and the car is spacious and bright with detachable transparent partition. The train caters for both manual driving and autonomous driving, and will become a new beautiful scene of Chongqing's rail transit.

Bishan-Tongliang Line is a suburban rail line connecting the eastern and western metropolitan circles of Chongqing. It is also a demonstration line for the integration of high-speed train, suburban rail and metro line. The completion of the first train will drive the construction of the dual-city economic cirle in the Chengdu and Chongqing areas.