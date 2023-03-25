CRRC : made 200-ton depressed cente...

Recently, the DA20 depressed center flat car developed and manufactured by CRRC travelled along the Belt and Road to arrive in the Port of Dar Es Salaam of Tanzania. CRRC successfully completed the commissioning, servicing, empty and loaded test run, and the use and maintenance technical training, and delivered the product to the African user.

The vehicle is tailor-made for the railway transportation of 200-ton level large electrical and metallurgical equipment and heavy machinery in Tanzania, and is the depressed center flat car with the largest load capacity exported by China. The vehicle itself weighs 115 tons, with a multi-layer structure of a large underframe, a medium underframe, a small underframe and a bogie, adopting split sea transportation.

During the commissioning process, the CRRC team overcame difficulties in the local site conditions and equipment, successfully completed the empty and loaded trial run, and officially delivered the vehicle to the user for its operation. The product quality and technical services of CRRC are highly recognized and praised by the user. Moving forward, CRRC will continue to take the opportunity of the Belt and Road initiative and the international capacity cooperation, and make contributions to the development of various countries.

