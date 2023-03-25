Advanced search
    601766   CNE100000CP9

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-23
5.970 CNY   -2.29%
04:28aCrrc : made 200-ton depressed cente...
PU
03/23Founder Motor to Sell Entire 5% Stake in CRRC Unit For 20 Million Yuan
MT
03/22China to boost support for high-end manufacturing - Premier Li
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CRRC : made 200-ton depressed cente...

03/25/2023 | 04:28am EDT
Recently, the DA20 depressed center flat car developed and manufactured by CRRC travelled along the Belt and Road to arrive in the Port of Dar Es Salaam of Tanzania. CRRC successfully completed the commissioning, servicing, empty and loaded test run, and the use and maintenance technical training, and delivered the product to the African user.

The vehicle is tailor-made for the railway transportation of 200-ton level large electrical and metallurgical equipment and heavy machinery in Tanzania, and is the depressed center flat car with the largest load capacity exported by China. The vehicle itself weighs 115 tons, with a multi-layer structure of a large underframe, a medium underframe, a small underframe and a bogie, adopting split sea transportation.

During the commissioning process, the CRRC team overcame difficulties in the local site conditions and equipment, successfully completed the empty and loaded trial run, and officially delivered the vehicle to the user for its operation. The product quality and technical services of CRRC are highly recognized and praised by the user. Moving forward, CRRC will continue to take the opportunity of the Belt and Road initiative and the international capacity cooperation, and make contributions to the development of various countries.

><img style="border: 0px currentColor; border-image: none;" src="

Attachments

Disclaimer

CRRC Corporation Limited published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 08:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 219 B 31 826 M 31 826 M
Net income 2022 9 733 M 1 417 M 1 417 M
Net cash 2022 27 719 M 4 036 M 4 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 161 B 23 437 M 23 437 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 160 480
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 5,97 CNY
Average target price 5,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Cai Sun Chairman & General Manager
Qi Liang Lou President & Executive Director
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Hu Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jianzhong Shi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED16.83%23 437
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.32%17 224
STADLER RAIL AG5.30%3 763
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY-12.15%2 102
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-21.44%1 885
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-6.83%1 024
