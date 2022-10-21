CRRC : made Electric Locomotive wit...

Recently, CRRC exhibited its electric locomotive customized for Hungary at InnoTrans 2022.

The electric locomotive with multiple current systems, which resembles URUS, has a traction power of 5,600 kilowatts, 300kN starting traction force and top speed at 140km/h. The locomotive is a high-end green traction equipment developed in accordance with the EU railway interconnection technical specifications to meet a variety of power supply systems. It will achieve certification for China's rail transit product in the seven EU countries as important freight channels, which is featured by high quality, maturity, safety, reliability and environmental protection.

The locomotive uses the multi-current-system AC transmission technology, which can automatically identify the voltage change of overhead lines, realize smooth shift between different power supply systems, and ensure the safe and stable operation across grids. It is able to meet the railway transport needs of different countries and different power supply systems along the line, and help realize railway connectivity in EU.

CRRC, by ensuring the smooth locomotive production, reveals the strong performance of Chinese enterprises and greatly proves that Chinese enterprise are able to serve EU market, develop international trade, and build new mutually beneficial and win-win partnership. This will not only help CRRC gradually continue to move towards a "respected international company", but also become a useful supplement to European public transportation system suppliers, and promote the in-depth connectivity, cooperation and win-win development of EU countries.