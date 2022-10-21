Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. CRRC Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601766   CNE100000CP9

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-19
4.720 CNY   +0.21%
12:10aCrrc : made Electric Locomotive wit...
PU
10/17CRRC Corporation's Signed Contracts Amount to $4 Billion in Four Months
MT
10/16CRRC Times Electric’s Profit Rises 36% in Q3 as Revenue Tops Estimate
MT
CRRC : made Electric Locomotive wit...

10/21/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Recently, CRRC exhibited its electric locomotive customized for Hungary at InnoTrans 2022.

The electric locomotive with multiple current systems, which resembles URUS, has a traction power of 5,600 kilowatts, 300kN starting traction force and top speed at 140km/h. The locomotive is a high-end green traction equipment developed in accordance with the EU railway interconnection technical specifications to meet a variety of power supply systems. It will achieve certification for China's rail transit product in the seven EU countries as important freight channels, which is featured by high quality, maturity, safety, reliability and environmental protection.

The locomotive uses the multi-current-system AC transmission technology, which can automatically identify the voltage change of overhead lines, realize smooth shift between different power supply systems, and ensure the safe and stable operation across grids. It is able to meet the railway transport needs of different countries and different power supply systems along the line, and help realize railway connectivity in EU.

CRRC, by ensuring the smooth locomotive production, reveals the strong performance of Chinese enterprises and greatly proves that Chinese enterprise are able to serve EU market, develop international trade, and build new mutually beneficial and win-win partnership. This will not only help CRRC gradually continue to move towards a "respected international company", but also become a useful supplement to European public transportation system suppliers, and promote the in-depth connectivity, cooperation and win-win development of EU countries.

Disclaimer

CRRC Corporation Limited published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 04:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
10/13Crrc : High-speed Maglev System Unv...
PU
10/07U.S. widens investment ban to China's BGI Genomics, drone maker DJI
RE
10/07BGI Genomics, DJI Added to US Investment Blacklist
MT
10/06U.S. adds China's BGI Genomics and drone maker DJI to investment ban
RE
10/02Crrc : A Better Future, A Smarter Way—CR...
PU
09/23CRRC Times Electric Earmarks $1.6 Billion on Two New Factories
MT
09/22Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Proposes $1.57 Billion Investment
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 214 B 29 699 M 29 699 M
Net income 2022 9 778 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net cash 2022 29 327 M 4 066 M 4 066 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 125 B 17 377 M 17 377 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 160 480
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 4,72 CNY
Average target price 5,71 CNY
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Cai Sun Chairman & General Manager
Qi Liang Lou President & Executive Director
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Hu Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jianzhong Shi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-22.50%17 307
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-8.83%15 841
STADLER RAIL AG-30.35%2 771
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.52%1 919
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY15.38%1 835
THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC.-45.52%836