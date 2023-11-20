On November 7, eight subsidiaries of CRRC signed 20 technical equipment purchase agreements with 17 partners from countries and regions including Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and Japan at the 6thChina International Import Expo (CIIE).

Ning Wenze, CRRC's assistant president, made a speech at the contract signing ceremony. In his speech, he expressed his appreciation for the long-term strong support provided to CRRC by partners. He noted that, CRRC has always adhered to the philosophy of "openness, innovation, cooperation and sharing", strengthened its cooperation with the global rail transit industry chain and supply chain, and strived to build a mutually beneficial and shared business community. CRRC intends to have more and better cooperation with new and old partners to jointly achieve green, low-carbon and sustainable development, and to provide digital and intelligent full lifecycle, systematic solutions to global users.

CRRC will fully leverage the integrating and driving role of the modern industry chain to drive the collaborative development of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain so as to bring China's advanced equipment industry to the next level.