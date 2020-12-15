MSCI deleting 10 China firms from some indexes, retaining them in others

BOSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said on Tuesday
it will delete the securities of 10 Chinese companies from some
global indexes after the U.S. imposed restrictions on their
ownership, but said it would also launch new versions of several
indexes that retain the same securities.
In a press release, MSCI said companies to be deleted
include China Communications Construction Co.,
Hangzhou Hikvision and CRRC Corp.
MSCI's move follows steps by other large index providers to
remove shares of companies that the administration of U.S.
President Donald Trump charges have ties to China's military.
China has condemned the moves, saying the effort runs counter to
principles of market competition.
MSCI said it acted based on feedback from more than 100
market participants in the United States and elsewhere.
Even though non-U.S. entities may not be subject to Trump's
order, MSCI said that many were concerned "the extensive
presence of U.S. entities, such as commercial banks,
broker-dealers, and custodians, within their chain of financial
intermediaries would significantly limit their ability to
transact in the impacted securities."
MSCI said it would remove the shares as of the close of
business on Jan. 5. It said it would not remove securities from
subsidiaries or affiliates of companies named in the order.
Further updates to control lists issued by U.S. officials
could result in future delistings, MSCI said.
MSCI said that it will launch new versions of various
indexes such as for emerging markets that will retain the shares
in these Chinese companies in question.
"These indexes and parallel versions of current custom
indexes will be available upon request," MSCI said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya
Hepinstall)