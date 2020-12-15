Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  CRRC Corporation Limited    601766

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MSCI deleting 10 China firms from some indexes, retaining them in others

12/15/2020 | 05:30pm EST
BOSTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will delete the securities of 10 Chinese companies from some global indexes after the U.S. imposed restrictions on their ownership, but said it would also launch new versions of several indexes that retain the same securities.

In a press release, MSCI said companies to be deleted include China Communications Construction Co., Hangzhou Hikvision and CRRC Corp.

MSCI's move follows steps by other large index providers to remove shares of companies that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump charges have ties to China's military. China has condemned the moves, saying the effort runs counter to principles of market competition.

MSCI said it acted based on feedback from more than 100 market participants in the United States and elsewhere.

Even though non-U.S. entities may not be subject to Trump's order, MSCI said that many were concerned "the extensive presence of U.S. entities, such as commercial banks, broker-dealers, and custodians, within their chain of financial intermediaries would significantly limit their ability to transact in the impacted securities."

MSCI said it would remove the shares as of the close of business on Jan. 5. It said it would not remove securities from subsidiaries or affiliates of companies named in the order.

Further updates to control lists issued by U.S. officials could result in future delistings, MSCI said.

MSCI said that it will launch new versions of various indexes such as for emerging markets that will retain the shares in these Chinese companies in question.

"These indexes and parallel versions of current custom indexes will be available upon request," MSCI said. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED -1.36% 3.63 End-of-day quote.-42.83%
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED -1.10% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-24.37%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 1.88% 46.71 End-of-day quote.42.67%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.52% 8842 Delayed Quote.12.39%
MSCI, INC. 0.02% 424 Delayed Quote.64.19%
Financials
Sales 2020 222 B 33 974 M 33 974 M
Net income 2020 10 485 M 1 604 M 1 604 M
Net cash 2020 26 027 M 3 980 M 3 980 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 142 B 21 691 M 21 692 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 165 715
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,33 CNY
Last Close Price 5,40 CNY
Spread / Highest target 85,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Cai Sun President, General Manager & Executive Director
Hua Long Liu Chairman
Hu Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Qi Liang Lou Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-24.37%21 912
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.84%13 943
STADLER RAIL AG-17.49%4 495
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-2.48%3 867
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.13.41%2 868
INNER MONGOLIA FIRST MACHINERY GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.35%2 469
