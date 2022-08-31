Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. CRRC Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601766   CNE100000CP9

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

(601766)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
5.030 CNY    0.00%
06:29aS.Africa's Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes
RE
06:03aS.Africa's Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes
RE
08/26CRRC Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Africa's Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes

08/31/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A CRRC's logo is seen at an exhibition during the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin

(Reuters) - South Africa's Transnet said on Wednesday it had agreed to resolve its legal disputes over procurement contracts with the local unit of China's CRRC Corp, clearing the way for the supply of critical spare parts for its rolling stock.

The two parties have been engaged in legal battles after state-owned Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth 54.4 billion rand ($3.20 billion) had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management.

"Transnet and CRRC E-Loco reached an in-principle agreement towards the resolution of all current legal disputes between the two companies, to enable support to enhance Transnet Freight Rail's ability to serve customer demand on an urgent basis," Transnet said in a statement.

It gave no details of the agreement but said the two parties would now work on a "definitive settlement agreement" to complete the resolution of the disputes.

CRRC was not immediately available to comment.

Transnet said the Chinese rail equipment manufacturer, from which it took delivery of 195 locomotives between 2012 and 2014, had been withholding spare parts and maintenance for the fleet, affecting the rail utility's capacity to provide freight services.

On Aug. 17, Transnet said it had lodged a court application to compel CRRC to supply spare parts.

In February, a South African judicial inquiry into corruption in state-owned enterprises found that contracts for the supply of the 1,064 locomotives to Transnet by the four suppliers had been inflated and irregularly awarded.

Transnet's freight network has been hit by a shortage of locomotives and spare parts, as well as cable theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure, costing mineral exporters billions of dollars in potential revenue.

($1 = 16.9978 rand)

(Reporting by Nelson Banya in Harare; Editing by Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
06:29aS.Africa's Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes
RE
06:03aS.Africa's Transnet, China's CRRC agree to resolve legal disputes
RE
08/26CRRC Corporation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/13CRRC : 1st additionally purchased train ...
PU
08/09CRRC : Maglev cultural tourism express d...
PU
08/05CRRC : High-Speed EMUs for Jakarta-Bandu...
PU
08/02CRRC : made DMUs are put into opera...
PU
07/22Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Expects Increase in H1 Profit; Shares Down in Hong Kong, Sh..
MT
07/22CRRC Signs $4.01 Billion Contracts in May-July Period
MT
07/08Kingyoung Tech announced that it has received $1.5 million in funding from Shenzhen CDF..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 229 B 33 148 M 33 148 M
Net income 2022 10 348 M 1 497 M 1 497 M
Net cash 2022 29 221 M 4 227 M 4 227 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 133 B 19 312 M 19 312 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 160 480
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CRRC Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,03 CNY
Average target price 5,94 CNY
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Cai Sun Chairman & General Manager
Qi Liang Lou President & Executive Director
Zheng Li Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accountant
Hu Zhao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jianzhong Shi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED-17.41%19 312
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.32%16 196
STADLER RAIL AG-27.19%2 989
HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY41.59%2 381
TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC.-17.12%2 053
CONSTRUCCIONES Y AUXILIAR DE FERROCARRILES, S.A.-20.63%996