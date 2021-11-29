Crunchfish : Invitation to a webinar about Crunchfish's interim report for Q3 and first nine months 2021

Invitation to a webinar about Crunchfish's interim report for Q3 and first nine months 2021
On Tuesday, November 30 at 08:30 CET/13:00 IST, Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") publishes its interim report for Q3 and first nine months 2021. At 09:00 CET / 13:30 IST, a live webinar about the report will be hosted on Zoom together with Alf Riple from Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance.
In order to participate at this webinar, registration is done via the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HV1c2_rPRoCUU2CwfHINBw
A recording of this webinar will also be available afterwards on Crunchfish'swebsite as well as Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance'swebsite.
For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson, CEO of Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com
Erik Berggren, IR Manager
+46 726 01 16 73
erik.berggren@crunchfish.com
The information was provided for publication by the contact person above, on 29 November 2021 at 10:00 CET.
Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser. Email: ca@vhcorp.se. Telephone +46 40 200 250.
Download as PDF
Disclaimer
Crunchfish AB published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:09:03 UTC.